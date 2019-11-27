LR directors tackle spending on youths amid budget delay

Though the city board on Tuesday delayed its vote on a 2020 budget by one week, discussions on how Little Rock is planning to spend its money in the coming year continue.

The vote is now scheduled to take place next Tuesday as a result of the city board lacking a procedural quorum at Tuesday's meeting. Eight members of the Little Rock Board of Directors were required to be present to move the budget ordinance to a second reading and go on to a vote; six were present Tuesday.

Much of the city board's discussion at its meetings Tuesday and last week have centered on how prevention, intervention and treatment dollars will be spent. Mayor Frank Scott Jr., in preparing his first annual budget since taking office on Jan. 1, has proposed targeting $500,000 toward implementing a "community schools" model -- ensuring students and families at low-performing Little Rock schools in disadvantaged areas have access to social services.

Those wraparound services could range from meal programs to making sure students in need have access to social workers or mental health services, Scott said. Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb added that such services could also include programs that address social and emotional learning, the so-called summer slide, and exercise.

Little Rock spends about $5.5 million annually on what it calls prevention, intervention and treatment programs. City voters in 1993 approved a 0.5% sales tax to fund youth and community programs in response to a high level of gang activity.

Each year, the city allocates the prevention, intervention and treatment money, then issues requests for proposals for program administrators. The city board votes on whether to approve those provider contracts in the spring, which will still be the case for programs that serve the community schools model, Scott said. He said after the meeting that $500,000 for community schools is not a definite amount -- "it could be more, it could be less."

Some city directors asked for more clarity. At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said that if Little Rock goes forward with community schools, then the city should make a provision in its budget that says what percentage of the sales tax revenue will go toward those services, "so that it's very clear how we're doing this and what's going on."

At-large City Director Joan Adcock said she'd gotten questions from constituents on what community schools would be doing.

"I think right now there's some fear in some of our programs out in the community that we're changing everything to community schools," she said.

Webb, a liaison to the city's Children, Youth and Families Commission, said that the panel has already been focused on supporting schoolchildren.

"I think it has been the focus of the commission the last couple of years to make sure those programs that we have are quality programs," she said. "Folks that are running those quality programs don't have anything to worry about. We have some great programs out there in the neighborhoods, and I think that will be an integrated part of these wraparound services."

Metro on 11/27/2019