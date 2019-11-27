Sections
Man accused of grabbing $17,000 worth of poker chips, running out of Oaklawn

by Steven Mross / Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 11:06 a.m.
A Hot Springs man is accused of stealing $17,000 worth of poker chips from Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Friday.

Derrick Patrick Belton Jr., 42, was arrested at his residence shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday and charged with theft of property over $5,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Belton was released Tuesday on $3,500 bond and is set to appear Dec. 10 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a man later identified as Belton used his Oaklawn players card on Friday to play blackjack at the casino.

At around 3 a.m., Belton was recorded on video grabbing an estimated $17,000 worth of purple $500 poker chips from the rack in front of a dealer and then running out of the building.

Multiple camera angle recordings were provided to Hot Springs police by Oaklawn. The video and still frames were compared to Belton's Arkansas driver's license photo before he was charged, the affidavit states. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Friday.

