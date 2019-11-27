Man faces charges in attempted theft

When Little Rock police responded to a burglary alarm at a car dealership Monday, they found a Sherwood man hiding on a shelf and two cars running, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police found Marcus Antuan Williams, 34, Monday evening lying on a shelf near a broken door at the Richards Honda-Yamaha dealership at 6600 S. University Ave., according to an arrest report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A door, fan and the fence around the building had been damaged; two cars were found running; and a third one had been moved "as if Williams had moved it to steal it," the report said.

Officers arrested Williams on charges of commercial burglary, criminal mischief and criminal attempt to commit theft of property. Police then transported him to the Pulaski County jail, the report said.

Court records show Williams was released on a recognizance bond Tuesday morning.

Metro on 11/27/2019