• Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving. The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted that he made the "poor and selfish" decision to drive himself home after a friend's show in Nashville last week. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating the state's open container law. Recently released 911 calls show Metro Nashville police received several reports of an SUV driving the wrong way down a one-way road. An arrest warrant said officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. It also said two empty beer containers were in the passenger seat. The newspaper reported that he had a blood-alcohol level of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08. Hunt has been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January.

• Comedian Heidi Gardner is flipping the switch during an annual holiday lighting ceremony Thursday at the upscale Country Club Plaza shopping and dining district in Kansas City, Mo. The Saturday Night Live cast member said getting the starring role at the Thanksgiving night event once seemed "crazy" and "out of reach." The Kansas City native was working on the Plaza in 1998 when actor Paul Rudd did the honors, lighting up several block of buildings. Gardner told The Kansas City Star that she has long had a picture of the Plaza lights on her refrigerator. "It was both a nostalgia thing and a goal," said Gardner, 36, now in her third season as a cast member on SNL. "Thinking I could light the Plaza lights seems so crazy, so out of reach. But for me, I've always been able to be like, I hope it happens. I don't think it will. But I hope it does." The ceremony dates to the 1930s. The only time that the Plaza lights were not in operation occurred in 1973, when President Richard Nixon called upon all Americans to curtail the use of Christmas lights to reduce dependence on foreign oil imports.

A Section on 11/27/2019