New judge takes case of woman accused of killing former Arkansas senator

A new judge has been assigned to oversee the case of a Randolph County woman accused of murdering former state Sen. Linda Collins, which is set for trial next year.

Circuit Judge John Fogleman was tapped by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp on Tuesday to handle the case of Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell, who faces capital murder and other charges in relation to the senator's death. Fogleman, a judge on the 2nd Judicial Circuit, replaces Judge David Goodson, who asked to be removed from the case Tuesday for unknown reasons.

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Goodson declined to offer an explanation for his request.

Fogleman will be the fourth judge to oversee the case. Before Goodson was pulled out off retirement in June to handle the case, two judges on the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Randolph and three other counties in northeast Arkansas, handled preliminary matters such as O'Donnell's first appearance in court.

The judges, Harold Erwin and Tom Garner, later recused along with every other judge on the 3rd Circuit. Collins' ex-husband, Philip Smith, had been a judge on the circuit court.

In one of his final matters before removing himself from the case, Goodson set the the case for trial starting on Oct. 19, 2020. The trial is expected to last two-weeks, and is scheduled through Oct. 30.

Collins' body was discovered at her Randolph County home June 4.

Prosecutors have not unveiled a suspected motive in the case, but they have said that O'Donnell was filmed removing security cameras from Collin's home on the day she was last seen alive.

O'Donnell has pleaded innocent, and been ordered to be held without bail.