FOOTBALL

Atwater a HOF semifinalist

Safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of the modern era for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also on the list, which will be cut to 15 on Jan. 2, are previous finalists John Lynch, Steve Atwater (Arkansas Razorbacks), Tony Boselli, Steve Hutchinson, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James and Alan Faneca. Five former players will be elected to the class of 2020 on Feb. 1, the day before the Super Bowl. They will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August.

Wake placed on IR

The Tennessee Titans have placed five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Cameron Wake on injured reserve after the 37-year-old veteran was hurt late in their win over the Jaguars. Wake signed a three-year contract in March. He had 2 ½ sacks in the opening win over Cleveland, giving him 100½ for his career. Wake played in nine games this season. The Titans also placed defensive back Chris Milton on injured reserve. They filled the spots by promoting a pair of undrafted rookies in outside linebacker Derick Roberson and cornerback Kareem Orr from the practice squad. They also added defensive lineman Joey Ivie and defensive back Kenneth Durden to the practice squad.

Freeman back at practice

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a sprained foot. Wide receiver Julio Jones, who suffered a shoulder injury in Atlanta's loss to Tampa Bay last week, did not participate in Tuesday's practice. Tight ends Austin Hooper (knee) and Luke Stocker (back) also did not practice. Freeman has missed two games since suffering the injury in a win at New Orleans on Nov. 10. The Falcons play the Saints again on Thursday night.

Skura done for season

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura has been placed on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury in a 45-6 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Skura was carted off the field in the first quarter Monday night. The injury was initially determined to be a knee sprain but turned out to be more serious. He was replaced by undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari, whose presence didn't hinder a running attack that grinded out 285 yards. Skura was placed on IR Tuesday. He started all 11 games this season for Baltimore and didn't miss a start at center in 2018. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016, the Duke graduate has played in 39 games with Baltimore, including 12 at right guard in 2017.

BASEBALL

MLB investigating Dyson

Free agent pitcher Sam Dyson has been accused of domestic violence and is being investigated by Major League Baseball. The commissioner's office said in a statement it is "aware of it and looking into it." Dyson's agency, ISE, did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment. The Athletic website reported Tuesday that the allegation was made by an ex-girlfriend, Alexis Blackman, in posts on her personal Instagram account and on an account she writes in the voice of her cat. The Athletic said posts on the accounts alluding to an unidentified individual were about Dyson, citing a source who was not identified. Dyson was acquired by Minnesota from San Francisco at the July 31 trade deadline and became a free agent after the season. The 31-year-old right-hander was 5-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 61 relief appearances this year. He has spent eight seasons in the majors and has also played with Toronto, Miami and Texas.

New ownership official

The Kansas City Royals have changed hands from David Glass to an ownership group led by John Sherman and that includes actor Eric Stonestreet and local businessmen. The purchase of the Royals for approximately $1 billion was approved unanimously by the owners of the other big league clubs at their meeting last Thursday. The financial closing occurred Monday, and Sherman was introduced Tuesday afternoon.

HOCKEY

NHL probing slurs

The NHL is investigating allegations Calgary Flames Coach Bill Peters directed racial slurs toward Akim Aliu, which the Nigerian-born player said happened a decade ago while the two were in the minors. The NHL on Tuesday called the alleged behavior "repugnant and unacceptable." The league added it will have no further comment until it looks into what happened more thoroughly. Aliu alleged Peters made slurs several times at him in 2009-10 during his first full season with the Chicago Blackhawks' American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Ill. He then said Peters arranged for his demotion to the East Coast Hockey League after Aliu complained. Flames General Manager Brad Treliving said the team is investigating the allegations Aliu raised in a series of tweets on Monday during Calgary's overtime loss at Pittsburgh. Peters was not made available following the game, and Treliving said he needed time to talk with the coach. The Blackhawks said the team takes the allegations seriously, but they "had no effect on any player personnel decision" regarding Aliu.

BASKETBALL

Australians name Brown

Philadelphia 76ers Coach Brett Brown will guide the Australian men's team at next year's Tokyo Olympics. Basketball Australia said today that he will succeed Andrej Lemanis, who coached the Boomers to the semifinals at the 2016 Olympics and this year's World Cup. The governing body did not say how long Brown will coach Australia. Australia is one of seven men's teams to have already qualified for Tokyo. Its roster could include Philadelphia star Ben Simmons. Australia also has several other NBA players, including Utah's Joe Ingles and Dante Exum, Cleveland's Matthew Dellavedova and San Antonio's Patty Mills. Brown coached the Australian team from 2009 to 2012 and was an assistant from 1995 to 2003.

Middleton to return

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton said he's ready to return to the floor after missing two-plus weeks with a left thigh contusion. After the Bucks' shootaround on Tuesday, Middleton said he's "gonna go" tonight at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Middleton has been sidelined since he suffered the injury Nov. 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. His return is ahead of schedule as he was initially expected to miss 3-4 weeks. The Bucks (14-3) are on an eight-game winning streak and have the best record in the Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-8 Middleton was averaging 18.5 points (on a career-best 46.8% shooting), 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 10 games before the injury.

