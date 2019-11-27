100 years ago

Nov. 27, 1919

• Among those whose chief interest is "putting Arkansas on the map" Miss Lillian Blaisdell ranks an easy first -- she draws the maps of Arkansas. The first one was drawn eight years ago in response to one of those "do-you-suppose-you-could" requests that serve as such effective spurs to one's latent powers. Since then the art of map-drawing has superseded other interests.

50 years ago

Nov. 27, 1969

• The Pine Bluff School Board said Wednesday that the so-called freedom-of-choice method of desegregation "as implemented in this district has worked, and is working, to produce a school system operated without discrimination based on race." The Board made the statement in replying to a lawsuit filed November 6 in federal District Court by the fathers of 23 Negro pupils. The plaintiffs alleged that the freedom-of-choice method had not worked to eliminate the dual school system and that the Board should be ordered to implement a new desegregation plan.

25 years ago

Nov. 27, 1994

WASHINGTON -- When the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the landmark Arkansas term-limits case Tuesday, it will tackle an issue that could alter the nature of American politics. For the first time, the nation's highest court will consider whether a state can impose term restrictions on federal officeholders. The potential ramifications of the case have made it the most closely watched issue confronting the court this term. "It's going to dictate to a great extent the type of government we have in this country into the 21st century," Arkansas Attorney General Winston Bryant said. Bryant will argue in favor of the Arkansas term-limits amendment during Tuesday's oral arguments.

10 years ago

Nov. 27, 2009

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Dozens of volunteers served plates piled with turkey, ham, stuffing, homemade rolls, hot vegetables and salads during a midday meal at the Mountain Home Salvation Army Unit's fellowship hall. The diners included a Texas truck driver who found himself stranded in northern Arkansas for Thanksgiving. Michael Hubert of Houston was headed to the local Home Depot store to drop off his cargo Wednesday when his truck blew a tire outside Mountain Home. By the time he arrived at the store, there was no one left to unload his truck. Hubert said the shop that repaired his truck was just down the street from the Salvation Army. He spotted a sign at the Salvation Army advertising the Thanksgiving meal and decided the delay might not be a lost cause after all.

Metro on 11/27/2019