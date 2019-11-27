OTHERS SAY: Red China is achieving its 'beauty' by means of cultural genocide

China's government has insisted that the mass incarceration facilities in Xinjiang province in the far northwest of the country should not be called re-education or concentration camps, but rather vocational skills training centers. To read the secret official manual on operating these camps, which has just been disclosed, is to see they actually are brainwashing facilities, cruel, coercive and brutal.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a nonprofit based in Washington, has published the second tranche of secret Chinese documents to surface in recent weeks, the result of work by more than 75 journalists and 17 media organizations in 14 countries.

The manual says camp bosses must work to "prevent escapes," with strict security precautions, emphasizing that all dormitory, corridor and floor doors "must be double locked." Each camp must have guard houses and security equipment including "one-button alarms" and "full video surveillance" that is "free of blind spots," so guards can watch everything in real time. Also, camp chiefs must "prevent trouble" by being ready to "roll out secret forces" in case people are joining "to cause trouble." Each person must have a "fixed bed position, fixed queue position, fixed classroom seat, and fixed station during skills work." They are drilled in Mandarin, a top priority, and encouraged to "understand deeply the illegal, criminal and dangerous nature of their past behavior." To get out after a year, they must demonstrate, among other things, "ideological transformation." It sounds like prison.

China called the papers "pure fabrication and fake news." China also asserted the camps have been effective. "Xinjiang is a beautiful, peaceful and prosperous region in China," the Chinese embassy in London told The Guardian, a member of the consortium. "Three years ago, this was not the case." The true fake news is plain for all to see: China is achieving its "beautiful peace" by means of cultural genocide.

Editorial on 11/27/2019