Pay bump for Pulaski County workers in budget

Pulaski County justices of the peace on Tuesday approved a budget that includes a slight raise for most county employees.

Under the 2020 budget, the details of which were hashed out by a Quorum Court Committee at hearings this month, about two-thirds of the approximately 1,250 county workers will get a raise bumping their pay up a bit based on the market rate for their positions.

Most remaining employees, who were being paid at a higher rate relative to the market, will get a smaller raise. Pay raises won't apply to fewer than 20 employees, who are now paid at above-market rates.

"We need to do this -- and we need to bring them all up as much as possible," said Justice of the Peace Julie Blackwood about the raises, addressing the budget committee on Nov. 7.

Compensation has been a subject of interest in Pulaski County since at least 2017, when Fayetteville consulting firm The Johansen Group conducted a review and found pay lacking, though benefits at the time were assessed as competitive.

Pulaski County staff members worked with the same group this summer to reassess wages, Comptroller Michael Hutchens told justices of the peace at an earlier committee meeting. This year, consultants recommended a 3% pay increase to keep up.

Proposed raises were calculated by bumping up the county's overall pay scale by 3% and adjusting pay based on the percentile in which workers' current salaries fell, Hutchens said. The county's general goal is to pay workers at close to 90% of the market rate.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the full Quorum Court offered unanimous (14-0, with one member absent) approval to an ordinance laying out the county's 2020 budget, which incorporates the raises. The budget covers the accounting period that starts Jan. 1 and runs concurrently with the calendar year.

According to the budget formally approved last night, Pulaski County's general fund rose this year by over $4 million to $86 million, compared with the initial 2019 budget ordinance passed last fall.

Records show $77.8 million in general-fund appropriations -- an increase of almost $3 million -- for fiscal 2020, with about $8.6 million held in reserve.

At hearings this month, budget committee members green lighted a number of increase requests across departments supported by the general fund, including a $29,000 increase for the sheriff's office to help pay for part-time personnel assisting with reentry programs.

Increases supported by other funds included more than $300,000 for training and technology improvements at the treasurer and collector's office and $178,000 to replace a 10-year-old truck at the sanitation department.

Justice of the Peace Donna Massey, who chairs the budget committee, praised other members for their work during the budgeting process, calling it "one of the better budget years that I can remember."

Quorum Court members on Tuesday also endorsed an ordinance setting taxation rates for real and personal property for the 2019 tax year. Rates were set for all Pulaski County cities and school districts.

A complete tax rate breakdown for each municipality and district is available online: https://bit.ly/35Gmrke

Metro on 11/27/2019