Rainy Thanksgiving weather ahead for Arkansas; wintry mix possible for northwestern areas

A chance for wintry mix early Thursday morning in Northwest Arkansas means Thanksgiving travelers should look out for possible icy bridges and elevated surfaces.

National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Shelton said there is a chance of wintry precipitation in Northwest Arkansas from about 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing during this window at the same time a storm system moves in, creating the possibility for a wintry mix or freezing rain. A release from the weather service said mostly bridges or elevated surfaces will be affected.

Shelton said there is no chance for wintry precipitation in other parts of the state, where temperatures are expected to stay above freezing. Showers are expected on and off, starting in the afternoon for central Arkansas.

Shelton said highs Thursday will be in the upper 30s in northern areas, in the mid 40s in central areas and in the low 50s in southern areas.

Rain will continue on and off Friday, but wintry mix is not forecast.

Saturday will bring yet another day of rain, with a small chance for severe weather in the afternoon, Shelton said.

Southern Arkansas is mainly at risk, Shelton said, and may see damaging winds and a possible tornado or two.

A cold front will sweep into the state later Sunday, and temperatures will fall to near or below freezing in most areas statewide Monday morning.