Rogers sweeps Fort Smith Southside

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Camiran Brockhoff, Rogers guard, makes a shot vs Fort Smith Southside Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at King Arena in Rogers.

ROGERS -- Elliot Paschal settled into the role of sixth man last season for Rogers High and the senior picked right up where he left off Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4 senior poured in a game-high 22 points off the bench, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Mounties to a 65-35 win over Fort Smith Southside in King Arena.

Rogers (2-0) never trailed, but Southside (2-1) made a push early in the second half.

Senior Mykale Franks keyed an 8-0 Mavericks run to pull within 34-24 with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter.

But Paschal nailed a 3-pointer 20 seconds later to turn momentum back toward Rogers.

The Mounties finished the third quarter on a 14-4 run to lead 48-28 entering the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Rogers coach Lamont Frazier said Paschal is comfortable coming off the bench and he trusts his senior.

"He had a lot to do with that," Frazier said. "That was his choice. We talked to him about it and we said 'Are you sure?' and he said 'You know what, I like that role.' He's not hung up on running out at the beginning of the game. He wants to be there in the thick of things and he usually is.

"Sometimes when you've been with guys long enough you have to respect their wishes especially if they're going to help the team.

Paschal led four Mounties in double figures. Drew Miller chipped in 12 points, while Will Lidell and Derek Hobbs added 10 each. Franks was Southside's only player in double figures with 18.

The Rogers defense made it tough on Southside early. The Mavericks didn't make their second field goal until Franks hit a baseline jumper with 5:54 left in the second quarter to get within 19-5.

The Mounties held Southside to just 5 of 16 shooting in the first half and led 34-16 at halftime.

Rogers High 65, Fort Smith Southside 35

Southside^3^13^12^7^--^35

Rogers^14^20^14^17^--^65

Southside (2-1): Franks 18, Merrell 6, Phomkhoumpho 5, Smith 2, Hewett 2, Mitchell 2.

Rogers (2-0): Paschal 22, Miller 12, Liddell 10, Hobbs 10, Park 4, Boles 3, Garner 2, Herman 2.

Girls

Rogers 72 Fort Smith Southside 20

The Lady Mounties raced to a 47-13 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Camiran Brockhoff and Kate Miller led the Lady Mounties (2-0) with 15 points each. Freshman Aubrey Treadwell chipped in 12 off the bench. Brockhoff scored all 15 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers. The Lady Mounties made 10 3-pointers in the game.

Brockhoff also had six of Rogers' 24 steals and London Hatch dished out six assists. The Lady Mounties also made 18 of 32 (58 percent) from the floor in the first half.

Sabrina Phomkhoumphon and Ari Rice led Southside (0-2) with four points each.

Springdale Har-Ber 57, Clarksville 42

The Lady Wildcats earned a big road win Tuesday night, roaring back in the second half by limiting Clarksville to just six points in the second half.

Three players scored in double-figures for Har-Ber, led by sophomore Caylan Koons who scored 21 points. Freshman Pacious McDaniel scored 11 and Sophie Nelson finished with 10.

Emmaline Rieder led Clarksville with 20 points and Kenleigh Reider finished with 13.

FS Northside 82, Marion 56

The Lady Bears had four players score in double-figures in a runaway road win Tuesday night.

Jersey Wolfenbarger led the way for Northside with 22 points. Jazz Coleman and Tracey Besheers each scored 17 points and Jalyn Ford finished with 10.

Monday's Games

Lead Hill 53, Omaha 50 (OT)

Kaya Huebner poured in a game-high 22 points to help Lead Hill hold off Omaha in overtime.

Lead Hill held a 37-25 lead after 3 quarters, but Omaha scored 18 fourth-quarter points to force overtime.

Lilly Norman added 17 and Kelsey Rogers 12 for Lead Hill, which outscored Omaha 10-7 in the extra period. Kaiden Carton scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the Omaha rally. Taylor Tucker led Omaha with 16.

Providence Academy 61, Ozark Catholic 19

Michell Butler had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Providence Academy past Ozark Catholic on Monday.

Abigail Russell led Providence with 12 points.

Life Way Christian 67, Decatur 32

Madison Spencer had 24 points to pace Life Way past Decatur in nonconference action.

Abby Moseley added 22 for the Lady Warriors.

Boys

Tuesday's Games

Huntsville 56, Ozark 36

Hunter Davidson had 23 points to lead Huntsville to a nonconference victory Tuesday night over Ozark.

Kent Mayes and Hayden Dotson each had 12 points for Huntsville, which led 16-4 after one quarter and 29-15 at halftime. Jaxson Harris had 13 for Ozark.

West Fork 45, Mountainburg 41

The Tigers placed four in double figures to edge Mountainburg.

Stoke Cornelius led West Fork with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Chris Mavis added 11, while Wyett Kutz and Garrent Wynn chipped in 10 each.

Sam Ortlieb led Mountainburg, which trailed 25-14 at halftime, with 14.

Monday's Games

Providence Academy 70, Ozark Catholic 54

The Patriots rolled to a big win Monday as Vanja Glisic scored 21 points.

Cade Branscom added 11 for Providence Academy.

Bergman 67, Drew Central 63

Bergman improved to 9-1 with a narrow win in the opening round of the inaugural North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Thanksgiving Classic.

Drew Central led 43-41 entering the fourth quarter, but Bergman rallied for the win. Elijah Royce led the way with 22 points, while Chance Carter added 14, Shelton Welsh 12 and A.J. Van Lear 10.

Bergman led 30-27 at halftime.

