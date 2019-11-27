Siloam Springs boys hold off Prairie Grove

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Siloam Springs' boys made just enough plays down the stretch to hold off Prairie Grove 53-51 on Tuesday in a nonconference boys basketball game inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (2-0) opened up a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter after a Landon Ward basket in transition, but Prairie Grove wasn't through.

Alex Edmiston hit a 3-pointer with 43.7 seconds remaining to cut Siloam Springs' lead to 52-49, and after a Panthers' turnover, the Tigers (3-2) cut it to 52-51 after a basket by Carl Von Bergen.

Evan Sauer hit a free throw with 27.2 seconds remaining to give Siloam Springs a 53-51 lead and the Tigers had a shot to tie or take the lead.

But Prairie Grove struggled to get a good look on its final possession and Sloan Smith put up an awkward attempt as time expired and the Panthers held on for the win.

"Really, really proud of the boys for stepping up and making some timely plays on offense," Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart said. "We did some things tonight that we've struggled with in the first two games. Tonight we were able to pull it out and make them come chase us and get layups. I thought that kind of changed the game late. Defense is still a project. We're not there yet, but the energy and effort is there. It will continue to get better."

Siloam Springs led 10-7 after the first quarter, but Prairie Grove flipped the script in the second quarter. Von Bergen hit three straight 3-pointers and the Tigers opened up a 18-12 lead.

Prairie Grove would lead 25-24 at halftime, but the Panthers rallied to take a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Two baskets by Josh Stewart, one from Sauer and a pair of free throws by Ward gave the Panthers a two-possession lead in the quarter and Siloam Springs ran clock with its passing game.

Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston was happy the Tigers were able to stay close enough to have a shot to win at the end.

"I thought we did a great job of keeping ourselves in the game late," Edmiston said. "Giving ourselves an opportunity to have the ball with 25 seconds left, down two, I thought was a good accomplishment on our part. We've just got to follow through. That's a situation where you've got to get a shot off of some sort, and we had a couple of opportunities to get that shot. We just kind of passed on it."

Drew Vachon led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Ward had 15 and Josh Stewart and Sauer each with 10.

Von Bergen battled foul trouble and finished with 11 points, while Alex Edmiston also had 11 points.

Siloam Springs 53, Prairie Grove 51

Prairie Grove^7^18^12^14^--^51

Siloam Springs^10^14^14^15^--^53

Prairie Grove (3-2):Von Bergen 11, Edmiston 11, Gross 7, Ceniceros 7, Mayers 6, Vertz 5, Robinson 2, Smith 2.

Siloam Springs (2-0): Vachon 16, Ward 15, Stewart 10, Sauer 10, Ford 2.

Girls

Prairie Grove 59, Siloam Springs 55

The Lady Tigers knocked down 17 of 28 free throws in the fourth quarter -- and 26 of 42 overall -- to hold off the Lady Panthers' rally.

Siloam Springs led 29-23 at halftime, but Prairie Grove outscored the Lady Panthers 13-4 in the fourth quarter to take the lead as part of a 17-4 run.

The Lady Tigers would lead by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Trinity Dobbs led Prairie Grove (2-4) with 20 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Torie Price added 17 for the Lady Tigers.

Siloam Springs (2-2), who was playing without leading scorer Jael Harried, was led by Morgan Winesburg and Mia Hevener, who each scored 14 points.

Prairie Grove 59, Siloam Springs 55

Prairie Grove^17^6^13^23^--^59

Siloam Springs^18^11^4^22^--^55

Prairie Grove (2-4): Dobbs 20, Price 17, Meadors 7, Kestner 4, Stearman 4, Preston 4, Hubbs 3.

Siloam Springs (2-2): Winesburg 14, Hevener 14, Moorman 8, Tiefel 6, Fortner 5, Henderson 4, Efurd 3, Hernandez 1.

