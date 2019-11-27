STATE SCHEDULE

TODAY
MEN
Alcorn State at UALR, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Arkansas Tech at Lane, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
MEN
Southern Arkansas at Drury, 3:15 p.m. Univ. of the Ozarks at Nebraska Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
WOMEN
Arkansas vs. Fordham at Nassau, Bahamas, 3 p.m. UAPB at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
