STATE SCHEDULE

TODAY

MEN

Alcorn State at UALR, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas Tech at Lane, 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

MEN

Southern Arkansas at Drury, 3:15 p.m. Univ. of the Ozarks at Nebraska Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas vs. Fordham at Nassau, Bahamas, 3 p.m. UAPB at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.