Storms serving up holiday chaos

DENVER -- Heavy snow and wind shut down highways Tuesday in Colorado and Wyoming, prompted school closures in Nebraska and forced more than 1,000 travelers to sleep overnight in Denver's airport after hundreds of flights were canceled just as the Thanksgiving week travel period went into high gear.

That storm headed next to South Dakota, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and another storm in the Pacific Ocean was closing in on California, Oregon and Nevada -- making for a double whammy of early wintry weather.

And in northern California and southern Oregon, residents were bracing for the late Tuesday arrival of a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that could create waves of up to 35 feet, wind gusts of up to 75 mph and heavy snow in mountainous areas.

At Denver International Airport, about 10 inches of snow mixed with winds that limited visibility, prompting the cancellation of about 30% of the airport's daily average of 1,600 flights.

The storm dumped nearly 3 feet of snow in parts of northern Colorado and closed long stretches of highways there and in Wyoming. One person was killed and two others were injured when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by two other trucks on Interstate 70 near the Colorado ski town of Vail.

The system later moved east, allowing the Denver airport to begin returning to normal.

Southwest Airlines canceled about 200 flights in Denver, and airline spokesman Brad Hawkins said it would take "a couple of days" to accommodate stranded passengers on other flights because there are few during the pre-Thanksgiving travel crush. That makes it hard for airlines to rebook passengers whose flights have been canceled.

About 1,100 people spent the night at the airport, including many cadets from the Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs who either missed flights or wanted to get to the airport before road conditions deteriorated, said airport spokeswoman Alex Renteria.

Among them was cadet Sadie Luhman, whose trip to the airport took three hours -- twice the normal driving time. She got to the airport at 1 a.m., 10 hours before her scheduled flight to Chicago for Thanksgiving.

"I just wanted to beat the storm. We kind of left in the middle of it so it kind of didn't work, but we got here," she told KCNC-TV.

Many government offices in the Denver area and in Cheyenne, Wyo., closed along with colleges and schools not already on holiday break. In Nebraska, several school districts canceled classes today and the southwestern city of Sidney had received about 8 inches of snow.

Blizzard and wintry weather warnings extended into the Great Lakes states with the storm expected to bring high winds and snow to Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin later Tuesday and a chance of snow over the weekend for parts of New England, said Alex Lamers, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The storm is expected to dump snow on the airport in Minneapolis, where Delta Air Lines is the major carrier, but most is expected to fall overnight when few flights are scheduled.

Delta prepared by filling de-icing tanks, calling in extra flight dispatchers and operations employees, and having some of its 20 in-house meteorologists focus on the Minneapolis forecast.

The storm system could mean disappointment for fans of the larger-than-life balloons flown at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Organizers were preparing for the possibility of grounding the iconic balloon characters because of 40-50 mph gusts in the forecast. Rules put in place after several people were injured by a balloon years ago require lower altitudes or full removal if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph. The decision will be made on parade day.

The second storm developing in the Pacific Ocean was expected to slam the West Coast of the U.S. on Tuesday evening, bringing snow to the mountains of California and Nevada.

Forecasters warned of "difficult to impossible travel conditions" across much of northern Arizona later this week as that storm dumps about 2 feet of snow. The approaching storm accelerated the annual winter closure of the highway leading to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon by five days.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Peipert, Bob Moen, Jeff Baenen, Scott Sonner, Olga R. Rodriguez, Gillian Flaccus, Jeff Baenen, Paul Davenport and David Zalubowski of The Associated Press.

