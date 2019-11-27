Thurman's Patriots survive Wolverines' late run

There was nothing cute about Little Rock Parkview's home opener Tuesday night, but the Patriots still found a way to produce an attractive outcome for Coach Scotty Thurman.

Senior forward Ryan Gordon had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 5 blocked shots as Parkview held off a late charge from Bentonville West to eke out a 70-67 victory at Ripley Arena.

Cameron Wallace, a sophomore forward, added 19 points and six rebounds for the Patriots, who survived a 19-point, fourth-quarter onslaught from Bentonville West guard Dillon Bailey to make Thurman's home debut a successful one.

"It definitely wasn't pretty, but we'll take it," said Thurman, who was hired in July to take over for Al Flanigan after the long-time coach retired following 23 years with the program. "I think there were some nerves with some of these guys in this one. We've got a bunch of guys that are in new roles, different than what they were in in the past.

"And obviously, they've got a new coach as well. So it's going to take a little while before things look like we need them to look."

Defense has long been a staple of past Parkview teams, and for large portions of Tuesday's game, the Patriots looked the part. However, it was those moments of ragged play that drew Thurman's ire.

Parkview (1-1) held Bentonville West to 3-of-12 shooting in the first quarter and led 22-14 early in the second quarter, but turnovers allowed Bailey and the Wolverines to keep pace. The senior was relentless in scoring 19 of his team's first 21 points, and his assists on back-to-back possessions led to three-pointers near the end of the period to get Bentonville West within 35-33 at halftime.

"We just kept competing, and I loved that," Bentonville West Coach Greg White said. "These kinds of tests. ... that's why we scheduled these games. Scotty called and asked it we wanted to play, and I jumped at the chance.

"Games like this will make us better. We scratched and clawed our way throughout, especially in the first half where we missed so many lay-ups."

The Wolverines managed to grab a 43-40 lead after a three-pointer from sophomore guard Riley Buccino with 5:24 left in the third quarter, but Wallace and Gordon combined to score eight points during an 11-2 closing run to give Parkview a 51-45 advantage going into the fourth.

A jumper from Gordon put Parkview up 62-50 with 4:32 remaining in the game before Bailey brought the Wolverines back. His three-pointer started a 12-3 rally that saw Bentonville West whittle its 12-point hole to three, 65-62, with 1:21 to go. His leaning 24-footer with 2.6 seconds showing eventually cut the Wolverines' deficit to 68-67, but Parkview junior guard Keylon Harris knocked down a pair of free throws on the ensuing trip to help win it for the Patriots.

"We'll get some things ironed out, particularly on defense," said Thurman, who served as an assistant coach on then-coach Mike Anderson's staff at the University of Arkansas for three years prior to taking over at Parkview. "We played hard, but we didn't play smart. We had a lot of ball pressure, but we gave up too many easy shots and wide-open threes."

Bailey finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds while Buccino ended with 10 points for Bentonville West, which shot just 19 of 51 (37.2%) but held a 37-27 rebounding edge. Parkview finished the game 24 of 50 (48%) and forced 23 turnovers.

