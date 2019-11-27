UAPB taken down by No. 20 Tennessee

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma directs his players from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Rennia Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds as No. 20 Tennessee remained unbeaten by defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-51 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff was playing one night after freshman walk-on guard Sierra'Li Wade was shot to death in her hometown of Lake Village. Wade hadn't played in any of UAPB's first three games.

"It was never a situation to where we thought about not playing this game," UAPB Coach Dawn Brown said. "We gave [our players] the opportunities and the time they needed to cry and to love on each other, and I think that that was really important, but it never crossed our minds for us not to show up to play."

A moment of silence to honor Wade took place before the national anthem. Tennessee's team members gave each of UAPB's players and staff members cards before the game to express their condolences.

Tennessee's Rae Burrell scored a career-high 17 points and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 15 points. Trasity Totten scored 19 points, Jayla Atmore had 12 and Tyler Pyburn added 11 for UAPB.

Tennessee (6-0) started the game on a 16-1 run and never looked back. The Lady Vols built a 48-11 halftime lead as UAPB (0-4) shot just 4 of 32 over the first two periods.

The Lady Vols capitalized on their superior size. Tennessee's shortest starter was 6 feet tall, while UAPB didn't start anyone taller than 5-11.

NO. 4 UCONN 75,

DAYTON 37

DAYTON, Ohio -- Megan Walker scored 23 points and matched her career high with 12 rebounds Tuesday night, and No. 4 UConn beat Dayton without injured point guard Crystal Dangerfield.

The Huskies (6-0) took control with their outside shooting in their first regular season visit to University of Dayton Arena, completing a two-game trip to Ohio that sapped their depth.

Dangerfield had a season-high 23 points during a 73-62 victory at Ohio State on Sunday but was sidelined against the Flyers because of back spasms. Senior guard Molly Bent got her first career start and had four points with two assists.

Adding to the Huskies' concerns, guard Anna Makurat went down hard in the second quarter and limped off. She returned for the start of the third quarter and finished with six points in 11 minutes.

Walker hit 3 three-pointers in the third quarter as the Huskies pulled ahead by 31 points. Her four three-pointers also tied her career high.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) had 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

No. 12 FLORIDA STATE 66,

FLORIDA 55

GAINSVILLE, Fla. -- Kiah Gillespie scored 17 points and matched her career high with 18 rebounds and Florida State turned back rival Florida.

Nicki Ekhomu added 15 points and Valencia Myers 10 for the Seminoles, who secured the game with a late 8-0 run. Gillespie has 16 double-doubles in her two years with FSU, three this season.

Leading 58-52 with less than three minutes to play, Gillespie hit a jumper. Ekhomu followed with two baskets before Nausia Woolfolk's layup with 25 seconds to play put the Seminoles on top 66-52. The Gators missed six consecutive shots and had a turnover before a late three-pointer closed it out.

Ekhomu and Woolfolk are the first seniors to go undefeated in the rivalry. The Seminoles (6-0) have won seven of their past eight.

Coach Sue Semrau, after losing her first eight in the series, now has a 13-12 record against the Gators.

No. 14 KENTUCKY 81,

GRAMBLING 35

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rhyne Howard scored 27 points, four other players had at least nine, and Kentucky rolled to a victory over Grambling.

Howard had four three-pointers as Kentucky went 10 of 29 behind the arc and Grambling misfired on all eight of its attempts. Blair Green had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Jaida Roper added 10 for the Wildcats (6-0). Green, Roper and Sabrina Haines, who had nine points, each had two triples.

Howard had 10 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Cats up 20-12. Kentucky had the last 13 points of the second quarter for a 42-17 lead. In the first half, Kentucky was 14 of 26 from the field, 6 of 14 from distance and made 8 of 11 free throws. Grambling shot 29% and was 3 of 4 from the foul line.

No. 16 DEPAUL 94,

MILWAUKEE 65

CHICAGO -- Lexi Held scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, Sonya Morris added 18 points and DePaul cruised to a victory over Milwaukee.

Kelly Campbell had all 11 of her points in the first half when the Blue Demons went 8 of 19 from three-point range and shot 63% overall to race to a 59-27 lead. Keke Rimmer added 13 points and seven rebounds for DePaul (5-1). Morris had six assists.

DePaul scored the first eight points of the game and closed the first quarter with a 10-2 run to lead 24-14. The Blue Demons had a 10-0 run late in the second quarter and turned that in a 15-1 closing with Held scoring five points in the last minute.

Sun Belt women

MURRAY STATE 77, ARKANSAS STATE 62

For the fourth time in six games, three players scored in double figures for Arkansas State, but a pair of late runs by Murray State lifted the Racers to the victory in Murray, Ky.

Peyton Martin led the Red Wolves (1-5) with a season-high 23 points. Martin's performance came on 9-of-15 shooting to go along with a 5-of-9 effort at the free-throw line. Martin also grabbed five rebounds.

Jireh Washington added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Jada Ford added 10 points, and Morgan Wallace had six points and 10 rebounds.

Macey Turley's 28 points led the Racers (4-2).

