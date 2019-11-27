UNDER THE RADAR: Valley Springs’ Isaac Ragland

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Valley Springs’ Isaac Ragland.

Class: 2020

Position: Forward

Size: 6-4, 205

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game for the 36-4 Tigers. Ragland has scored 1,088 career points in 49 games.

Offer: Ecclesia College

Interest: North Arkansas College

Coach Blake Hanney:

“Excellent leader on the floor. Has a knack for the ball, fierce competitor. All the attributes you would want on a ball club. Best of all, he’s a tremendous kid. College coaches need to be on this kid.

“His mid-range game is phenomenal. One of the best passers I have ever had. Very coachable. Aggressive rebounder. His best strength: he seems to always execute or come up with a big play in crunch time.”