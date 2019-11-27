Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic In the news Listen #Gazette200 iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Valley Springs’ Isaac Ragland

by Richard Davenport | Today at 9:44 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption 2020 forward Isaac Ragland.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Valley Springs’ Isaac Ragland.

Class: 2020

Position: Forward

Size: 6-4, 205

Stats: As a junior, he averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals per game for the 36-4 Tigers. Ragland has scored 1,088 career points in 49 games.

Offer: Ecclesia College

Interest: North Arkansas College

Coach Blake Hanney:

“Excellent leader on the floor. Has a knack for the ball, fierce competitor. All the attributes you would want on a ball club. Best of all, he’s a tremendous kid. College coaches need to be on this kid.

“His mid-range game is phenomenal. One of the best passers I have ever had. Very coachable. Aggressive rebounder. His best strength: he seems to always execute or come up with a big play in crunch time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT