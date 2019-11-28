2 students among 4 deaths on roads

At least four people, including two high school students, died in recent road accidents.

Two Sheridan High School students were killed in a wreck on Tuesday, the Sheridan School District said in a statement.

A post on the school district's social media accounts did not identify the students, but it said they were seniors and that counselors were available on Wednesday to help students and staff members cope with the deaths.

The Arkansas State Police reported that two young people died in a crash on U.S. 270 about 10 miles east of Sheridan in Grant County.

One of the teens was driving a Ford west on the highway around 1:10 p.m. when the vehicle left the road on the right and struck a culvert, according to a crash summary.

The Ford then re-entered the road, crossed the centerline and struck the front of a Kenworth truck, troopers said.

The Ford's driver and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle. Each was pronounced dead at the scene before 2 p.m., the summary said.

Rain was falling at the time of the wreck, according to the summary.

In its statement, the school district expressed condolences to family members and friends.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

"Death can be difficult for us to understand, especially when it is sudden," the district said in a statement posted on Twitter. "It is important that we show compassion and support each other."

On Monday night, two people -- including a pedestrian -- died in crashes on Interstate 40, authorities said.

In Blackwell, roughly 60 miles northwest of Little Rock, a 38-year-old Russellville man was killed when a 2015 Ford rear-ended his vehicle, according to a report by the state police.

Troopers said the wreck happened on westbound I-40 about 6:30 p.m. near the Fishlake Road exit, when a 2004 Toyota driven by Uriel Santiago Bonilla slowed for traffic. A crash had happened on the interstate's eastbound lanes, the report states.

Matthew Many, 19, of Rogers was driving a 2015 Ford that struck the back of Bonilla's vehicle, according to authorities.

Bonilla died in the crash, troopers said. A passenger in Bonilla's vehicle, 29-year-old Usiel Gonzalez of Russellville, was injured. Many also was injured, the report states.

About 3½ hours later, several vehicles struck a pedestrian in North Little Rock, according to a separate state police report.

The person was in eastbound I-40's far left lane near the JFK Boulevard exit when he was hit shortly before 10 p.m., authorities said.

A 2013 Kia Optima struck the pedestrian first, followed by a compact SUV and a pickup, the report states.

Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene, which was later confirmed by the Pulaski County coroner's office. Authorities said his body was taken to the coroner's office for positive identification.

The road was dry and weather was clear at the time of the accident, troopers said.

Metro on 11/28/2019