2nd half propels Trojans

Behind 26 points from sophomore point guard Markquis Nowell, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 67-50 home victory over Alcorn State on Wednesday night at the Jack Stephens Center.

The Trojans (5-3) led 30-29 at the half before outscoring Alcorn State (2-5) 37-21 in the final 20 minutes.

Sophomore forward Kamani Johnson posted a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Jovan Stulic had a career-high 11 points.

Guard Troymain Crosby led Alcorn State with 19 points and 9 rebounds, while guard Maurice Howard added 13 points. UALR shot 40% from the field, compared to 31% by Alcorn State.

Alcorn State ran out to a 19-8 lead with 7:44 left in the first half. Johnson finally ended a 6:03 scoring drought with a layup and a foul at the 6:55 mark. After missing the ensuing free throw, UALR trailed 19-10.

That's when Nowell unleashed a flurry on Alcorn State. Fourteen of the Trojans' next 15 points came via Nowell, including a stretch of 12 consecutive. He made a cross-court pass in the final seconds to Stulic, who made a three-pointer in the corner at the buzzer to put UALR up 30-29 at the half.

Nowell's helped UALR extend its lead to 37-29 in the opening 2:08. Over the rest of the second half, the Trojans slowly pulled away, and by the 4:44 mark, UALR had opened up a 19-point lead -- its largest of the night.

UALR's next outing is against East Tennessee State (6-1) on Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

