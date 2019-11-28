4 dead in separate I-30 crashes on Thanksgiving Day, police say

An Interstate 30 sign is shown in this 2019 file photo. - Photo by Gavin Lesnick, ADG

Four people were killed in two separate Thanksgiving Day crashes on Interstate 30 in central Arkansas, state police said.

Three died in a two-vehicle, rear-end collision shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. The wreck involved a passenger vehicle carrying at least five people and a commercial vehicle and took place in the interstate’s eastbound lanes near mile marker 123 in Saline County, according to preliminary information from Arkansas State Police.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said three in the passenger vehicle were deceased at the scene and two others in that vehicle were transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock in critical condition.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton and in critical condition, Sadler said.

Information on the deceased, the other victims’ conditions and how the crash took place was not immediately available. The investigation was ongoing Thursday night. All lanes of the interstate were reopened by 8 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a 24-year-old woman was killed in a crash that injured one other person on Interstate 30.

That crash happened at 6:19 a.m. near the 124 mile marker in Bryant. Alfred Cuanas Pascual, 20, of Benton, was driving west on the north service road and veered off the roadway, crossing the median, according to police. The 2008 Ford Mustang came to a stop facing north across a lane of Interstate 30.

Jenna Nicole Kelton, 24, was traveling westbound on Interstate 30 in a 2015 Nissan Altima and struck the front passenger’s side of the Mustang.

Kelton, of Alexander, was killed and transported to Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton. Pascual was injured and treated at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been at least 420 fatal crashes on an Arkansas road so far in 2019, according to preliminary figures from state police.