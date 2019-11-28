Police escort a member of the banned militant group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh after he was sentenced to death Wednesday for a July attack at a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

7 rebels to die for attack in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- A special anti-terrorism tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced seven members of a banned militant group to death Wednesday for their involvement in an attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed more than 20 people, mostly foreigners.

Judge Mojibur Rahman found the men from the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh group guilty of various charges including planning the attack, making bombs and murder. An eighth defendant was acquitted.

Rahman announced the decision in front of a packed courtroom amid heavy security.

Five militants took hostages and opened fire on the Holey Artisan Bakery on July 1, 2016. Twenty hostages were killed, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India.

The five militants were killed by commandoes during a 12-hour standoff. Two security officials were killed.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina rejected it, saying the domestic group was behind it and that the international group has no presence in the country.

The full verdict was not immediately available Wednesday, but the judge said the men acted against the sovereignty of the country and its constitution in executing the plan for such a big attack in which foreigners had been targeted and killed.

S. Korea fires shots, warns Northern ship

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's military fired warning shots Wednesday to repel a North Korean merchant ship after it violated their disputed western sea boundary, Seoul officials said, the second such incident in two months.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that it believes the North Korean ship crossed the sea boundary as a result of bad weather and an engine problem. No further violence was reported.

It's the second time that South Korea has fired warning shots to drive back a North Korean ship in the area since South Korea's current liberal government took office in 2017. The first incident happened in September, according to South Korea's military.

Ties between the two Koreas are strained amid a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Saudi bloc releases Yemeni prisoners

CAIRO -- The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Tuesday that it has released 200 Houthi rebels to advance a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at ending the war in the Arab world's poorest country.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said in a statement that the move was aimed at paving the way for a larger and long-delayed prisoner swap agreed upon last December.

Rebel leader Mohammed Ali al-Houthi welcomed the move, calling on the coalition to release "all war prisoners."

The coalition has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government since 2015. The war has killed over 100,000 people and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages.

In September, the Houthis released scores of detainees that they had rounded up and held for years in rebel-controlled territory. The rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen in 2014, months before Saudi Arabia entered the war.

The prisoner swap was part of a U.N.-negotiated agreement reached in Sweden last December. The agreement involved a cease-fire in the port of Hodeida, the main passageway for imports and a lifeline for Houthi-controlled areas.

The agreement has yet to be fully implemented.

Nigeria frees 983 accused extremists

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria -- Nearly 1,000 people detained for alleged links to extremist group Boko Haram have been released, Nigeria's military said Wednesday, while some said they had been held for more than three years before found to be falsely suspected.

The military "is not happy about detaining innocent civilians," Borno State Gov. Babagana Zulum said, adding that the release of the 983 people "signals the beginning of peace" in the northeast state that was the birthplace of the deadly insurgency a decade ago.

The military would not say how many more people remain in the detention center that has long been criticized by human rights groups. Nigeria's military has struggled to combat the extremists despite repeated government claims that Boko Haram has been crushed.

Maj. Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, who leads the Nigerian counterinsurgency force in the region, said that those remaining will undergo similar vetting for possible release. He defended the detentions as needed to protect the population.

Officials said those released -- all but five of them men -- will go through a government rehabilitation program for a month before being reunited with families.

