Baby found unresponsive at day care

North Little Rock police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old child who was found unresponsive at a day care center Tuesday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers were sent at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to JFK Early Learning Center Inc. at 6201 John F. Kennedy Blvd., where a caller to 911 reported that the baby was unresponsive, Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

First responders transported the child by ambulance to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where the baby was later pronounced dead, Cooper said. The baby was not identified Wednesday.

Cooper said detectives are investigating to determine the cause of the child's death.

Metro on 11/28/2019