Bella Vista POA asks again to hike assessment fees

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Paul Burris (from left), Farzad Siahmakoun and Wes Hill play golf Tuesday at Kingswood golf course in Bella Vista. A second vote on an assessment increase will be held next month.

BELLA VISTA -- Only days after a vote to increase assessments failed, the Property Owners Association board decided to try it one more time. The next assessment election will begin with ballots mailed Dec. 12.

An overflow crowd attended the board's meeting Nov. 21 when the new election was set.

The board and the membership learned Nov. 19 the issue to raise the assessment by $11 for improved lots and $2 for unimproved lots failed in spite of a slight majority.

The governing documents require a 51 percent majority, so it failed by about 150 votes, according to board chairwoman Ruth Hatcher.

Of the 18,521 votes cast, 9,192 or 50.07 percent were in favor, she reported. Some 9,165 or 49.9 percent were opposed. There were also 144 voters who cast a ballot but abstained.

The quorum was met, she explained, with 52.9 percent of the possible votes cast. Each lot in Bella Vista gets one vote, as long as assessment fees are up to date.

"The vote was very close, as you know. We did have a popular vote. So we have people who want the assessment increase," Hatcher said. "Yes, we have an equal number of people who don't want it, but we feel it's time to send it back."

The new proposal raises the monthly fee for improved lots by $13 to $37 a month. Unimproved lots will not be affected and the assessment remains at $16 a month.

Board member Jerre Barron Jr. reminded the board not long ago, the Country Club was "a storage" building. Reserve money used over the past few years was spent to update amenities used by all members.

"The 2020 plan is a good plan," he said. He wants to keep the amenities open for both the young residents and retirees and that'll require an assessment increase.

Barron addressed complaints about chief operating officer Tom Judson's salary.

Judson's employment contract is confidential, but the POA is required to file form 990 with their federal tax forms. The form lists total compensation of the corporations highest paid staff. Judson's compensation is the highest. In 2018, the most recent available form, he received $239,159 in "reportable compensation from the organization," as well as $34,500 in "other compensation."

"Anybody can take a job, but you won't get the quality that you've got. And you can't replace him for the price he's making now," Barron said.

The new proposal includes the same fee schedule as the original 2020 plan. Many current fees would be abolished for members with an activity card. That includes fees for lake use, fitness rooms, pools and the gun range. Nonmembers will not be allowed to use those amenities unless they have a valid guest card.

Fees for golf will go down for members, and up slightly for nonmembers. Tennis fees also go down.

Two board members voted against the motion for a new election. Teah Bidwell said she supports the plan, but believes it's too soon for a another election.

Steve McKee also liked the plan and was disappointed when the election was so close. He suggested any new proposal be developed with membership input. He also pointed out the new proposal won't bring in the same money as the earlier one.

When the vote was taken, five members voted yes. Bidwell and McKee voted no and an abstention was counted for David Whelchel who wasn't present but provided a limited proxy.

Voting begins with the ballots going out Dec. 12 and ends with a membership meeting Jan. 16. If passed, the new assessments would take effect March 1.

The board already approved a 2020 budget. When Judson presented budget information at a meeting last week, there were two budgets discussed. One included the extra money with the proposed assessment increase. The other budget, referred to as the "fail budget," didn't and the board adopted it.

A statement by Hatcher, passed out after the meeting, pointed out the "fail budget" includes cuts to operations of $947,000 as well as $254,000 in cuts to capital improvements. The statement also promises a freeze on all salaried POA employees and a freeze on all bonuses.

NW News on 11/28/2019