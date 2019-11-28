Clinton School lines up events for December

The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service has released its December schedule of public lectures.

The schedule is:

• Tuesday: Bryan Day, executive director of the Port of Little Rock, and Col. Eric M. Noe, district engineer and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District, will discuss the economic importance of levees and offer an update on the 2019 flood. The event is at noon at Sturgis Hall.

• Dec. 5: A panel discussion will be held with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre on It's a Wonderful Life, a live radio version of Frank Capra's classic 1946 film, with the actors onstage transforming into characters from Bedford Falls. The event is at noon at Sturgis Hall.

• Dec. 11: Sarah Smarsh, author of Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth, will speak at 6 p.m. at Sturgis Hall.

Admission to the public lectures is free. Reservations can be made by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or by calling (501) 683-5239. The Clinton School is at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.

Lectures can be livestreamed at https://bit.ly/2qOBPft and are archived at https://bit.ly/2OmAeXk

