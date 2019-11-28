December: Holiday festivities, art, galas

File Photo A visitor gets holiday ideas from a Christmas tree in the Lefler home in Fayetteville during a previous Winter Dreams Tour of Homes hosted by the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas.

Holiday Gift Market

Community Creative Center

5 through Dec. 22 -- The Walton Arts Center plays host to the Community Creative Center's Holiday Gift Market in the Bob McBride Studio during all Walton Arts Center holiday performances. Information: (479) 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

Jingle Mingle

Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas

5 6 p.m. -- The 18th annual Jingle Mingle to benefit Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas will be at Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm in Goshen. Information: (479) 935-4888 or spsfnwa.org.

Christmas at the Mansion

The Peel Compton Foundation

6 6 p.m. -- The Peel Compton Foundation will host its annual Christmas gala featuring small plates, passed hors d'oeuvres, bites and desserts, all paired with drinks. Attire for the fundraiser is cocktail for women and business for men. Honorary chairmen are Sue and Charles Redfield. Tickets are $75. Information: (479) 254-3870 or www.peelcompton.org/gala.

Gaslight Gala

Clayton House

6 6:30 p.m. -- The Gaslight Gala at Clayton House in Fort Smith will benefit the Fort Smith Heritage Foundation. The fundraiser will include a buffet, live music and carriage rides. Tickets are $60 or $500 for a table for six. Information: (479) 783-3000 or claytonhouse.org.

Children's Christmas Train

Arts Center of the Ozark

7 8 a.m-3 p.m. -- The Children's Christmas Train will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with rides departing every hour on the hour. The journey will take passengers from the Springdale depot to Johnson and back in a restored 1940s coach car. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12 years or $5 for children 1 or 2 years old. Information: (479) 751-5441 or www.artscenteroftheozarks.org.

Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Reindeer Fun Run

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

7 9 a.m.-2 p.m. -- The Jingle Bell Jog 5K and Reindeer Fun Run to benefit the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be held at the garden and will be a timed event with awards presented immediately after the race. The benefit will include pastries, hot chocolate, coffee, music, door prizes and special guests. Register at www.register-wizard.com. Registration for the 5K is $35 and $10 for the Fun Run for children younger than 12, which will begin at 10 a.m. Information: (479)530-8084 or bgozarks.org.

Cookie Walk

Area charities

7 8 a.m. -- The 31st annual Cookie Walk to benefit local and regional charities will be at Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. The "walk" begins at 8:30 and lasts until 11 a.m. or until all the cookies are gone. Those who visit the Cookie Walk may also enjoy a Coffee Shoppe, Sweet Shoppe, Soups-to-Go and handmade crafts for holiday gift giving. The cost per can of cookies is $12. Information: (479)855-2277.

O Night Divine

Mercy Health Foundation Northwest Arkansas

7 6 p.m -- The Mercy Health Foundation's 2019 Charity Ball, O Night Divine, will be held at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers. The evening will include dinner, live auction and a surprise musical guest. Tickets for the black tie benefit are $250 and limited. Information: (479) 338-2990 or mercy.net/nwacharityball.

Winter Dreams Home Tour

Junior League of Northwest Arkansas

8 11 a.m-5 p.m. -- The annual Junior League of Northwest Arkansas' Winter Dreams Tour of Homes will include homes in Benton and Washington counties decked out for the season. Tickets for the 2st annual benefit are $25. Information: info@juniorleaguenwa.org.

Trophy Luncheon

Brandon Burlsworth Foundation

9 11:30 a.m. -- The Brandon Burlsworth Trophy Ceremony Luncheon will be held at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Tickets are $100. Information: (870) 741-1443 or info@burlsworthtrophy.com.

New Year's Eve with Soul: Viva Las Vegas

Souls Harbor NWA

31 9p.m.-12:30 a.m -- New Year's Eve with Soul: Viva Las Vegas to benefit Souls Harbor NWA will be at Four Points by Sheraton in Bentonville. The evening will include professional poker tables, raffles, wine pull, dancing, games, silent auction and midnight champagne toast. Tickets are $75, $125 per couple or $170 for a hotel package. Information: (479) 631-7878 or soulsharbornwa.org.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BECCA MARTIN-BROWN The 31st annual Cookie Walk to benefit local and regional charities will be Dec. 7 at Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. The "walk" begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until all the cookies are gone.

File Photo/FLIP PUTTHOFF Runners Brenda Fallen (from left), Cristina Carpenter and Lauren Lower sport reindeer antlers at a previous Jingle Bell Jog at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

