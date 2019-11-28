A fire smolders Wednesday under a rainbow in Santa Barbara, Calif. A storm that moved through Southern California earlier in the day doused a wildfire that had threatened thousands of homes in the area.

Rains tame fire, pose brief debris threat

GOLETA, Calif. -- A strong storm moved into Southern California on Wednesday, almost completely dousing a wildfire that had threatened thousands of homes but briefly raising the threat of debris flows from barren slopes.

Residents in and below the fire area on the south Santa Barbara County coast were issued a warning late Tuesday to be prepared to evacuate if necessary, but the first round of precipitation passed without problems.

Up to an inch of rain fell before dawn on the fire-scarred Santa Ynez Mountains above the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta but it occurred over a number of hours, said Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

All remaining fire evacuation orders and the debris flow warning were lifted late Wednesday morning and firefighters from other jurisdictions were released from duty.

Deserter wanted in slaying arrested

ROANOKE, Va. -- A Marine deserter wanted in the fatal shooting of his mother's boyfriend was captured Wednesday after a weekslong, multistate manhunt that had schools and neighborhoods on alert in southwest Virginia.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, was arrested inside his mother's home, the same place where the killing happened nearly three weeks ago, Sheriff W. Q. "Bill" Overton Jr. said at a news conference. Brown was taken into custody "without incident" and appeared to be in "fine" condition, Overton said.

Brown is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Rodney Wilfred Brown, who authorities have described as his mother's boyfriend. The sheriff's office has said a motive in the killing is unclear.

The Marine's mother told investigators that she witnessed the crime and named her son as the suspect, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. She also identified the getaway vehicle, which was later found in South Carolina, hours southwest of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where her son had been stationed before his desertion in October.

Investigators think he later drove a recreational vehicle to Roanoke and tried to contact his grandmother. Police spotted the camper and used an armored vehicle to destroy it before discovering that Brown was not inside. With a suspect considered armed and dangerous thought to be loose in the area, schools in Roanoke closed for a day and residents were warned to lock their doors and windows.

N.C. school: Confederate monument gone

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The University of North Carolina announced Wednesday that a torn-down Confederate monument won't return to campus under a legal agreement that hands over the "Silent Sam" statue to a group of Confederate descendants.

The University of North Carolina System said in a news release that a judge approved a settlement giving possession of the monument to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who will keep the statue outside the 14 counties where there are university system campuses. Silent Sam stood in a main quad of the system's flagship Chapel Hill campus for more than a century before it was toppled in 2018 by protesters who called it a racist symbol.

Under the agreement, the university will also create a $2.5 million fund for expenses related to preserving the monument or potentially building a facility to house it.

R. Kevin Stone, commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans' North Carolina division, issued a statement saying that the group was pleased to gain ownership of the statue but offered no details about the statue's future.

Minneapolis apartment fire kills 5 people

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people died when a fire broke out on the 14th floor of a public housing high-rise in a heavily immigrant neighborhood of Minneapolis early Wednesday, with one city official describing the aftermath as "horrendous."

The cause of the blaze in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood -- in part of Minneapolis known as Little Mogadishu for the many Somali immigrants who have settled there -- wasn't immediately known.

The 25-story building caters to seniors and singles, meaning many older residents had to evacuate quickly down many floors.

Three other people were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on the 14th floor of the Cedar High Apartments. Fire Chief John Fruetel said firefighters found heavy smoke on the 16th and 17th floors as residents were evacuated through the building's stairwells.

Fruetel said at a briefing that the fire had a "pretty good head start" by the time firefighters arrived and found heavy fire and high heat.

Fire spokesman Bryan Tyner said four of the victims were located on the 14th floor and another in a stairwell, and it was unknown if any of them were related or came from the same unit.

A woman points at a high-rise apartment building on fire Wednesday in Minneapolis as residents evacuate the building.

