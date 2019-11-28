Downtown parking free for holidays

FORT SMITH -- People looking to do some holiday shopping downtown can take advantage of a seasonal asset to help them in their efforts.

The Board of Directors approved a resolution during its regular meeting Nov. 19 waiving the collection of parking meter charges from Wednesday through Jan. 3.

Victoria Runkle, interim city finance director, stated in a Nov. 12 memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken that waiving parking meter rates for this period would make downtown a more attractive place to shop and eat during the holiday season. It also will encourage the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's "Shop Local" campaign.

"Since 2016 the city board has approved such resolutions waiving parking fees during the holiday period," Runkle wrote. "This act generated positive feedback in the community with a modest loss of approximately $4,000 meter revenue each year. The parking authority fund balance can absorb this revenue loss."

Every one of the seven city directors voted in favor of the resolution, with the exception of Keith Lau, who abstained. Lau said that he owns a downtown property that has a parking meter in front of it.

A post Tuesday on the Police Department's Facebook page stated that officers covered all the downtown parking meters that morning. They were covered with bags that read, "Happy Holidays. Free Parking."

State Desk on 11/28/2019