Dozen dogs rescued from Jonesboro house

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:08 a.m.

A dozen dogs will soon be looking for new homes after Jonesboro authorities seized them from an unsanitary residence filled with urine, trash and feces.

Animal control received a report about the home Monday, according to a Jonesboro police Facebook post, and obtained a search warrant for the property on the 400 block of East Johnson Street.

Animal control officers, police and code enforcement officials searched the home. They saw and smelled urine and feces throughout the house, and saw trash and debris littering the floor.

The dogs were found in poor living conditions, and police said several were very ill, malnourished, underweight or suffering from cancer.

All 12 have been transferred to animal control, and the post said the dogs will eventually be available for adoption.

The home's owner, Ray Thomas, has been cited for 12 counts of animal cruelty and 10 counts of lack of rabies vaccination.

Metro on 11/28/2019

Print Headline: Dozen dogs rescued from Jonesboro house

