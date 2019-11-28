Sections
Early deadline observed

Today at 1:00 a.m.

Editor's note -- The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette observed early deadlines Wednesday to allow our staff to have time to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and families. The latest news and sports scores are avaiable at nwaonline.com. The paper will resume its regular production schedule tonight.

NW News on 11/28/2019

Print Headline: Early deadline observed

