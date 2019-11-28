Because of the time needed to prepare the Thanksgiving Day newspaper, deadlines were earlier than usual Wednesday, and some late-breaking news may not be included in today’s edition.
Print Headline: Early deadlines
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.