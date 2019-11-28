Fourth person in state dies from flu, Health Department says

One more person has died from the flu in Arkansas, bringing the state's death toll from this year's flu season to four, the state Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The latest death was of a person 65 or older and was reported to the department on Monday, department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said.

Of the other deaths so far this season, one was also of a person age 65 or older and the other two were age 45-64.

Participating hospitals reported to health officials that patients with flu-like symptoms accounted for 2.9% of those visiting emergency rooms last week, up from 2.6% a week earlier, according to the health department.

But over the same period, the percent of patients visiting doctors' offices who had such symptoms dropped from 3.8% to 3.2%.

As a result of the drop in doctor's office visits, the department reported "moderate" flu activity in the state to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, down from "high" a week earlier.

The flu season generally runs from October through May. The last season resulted in the deaths of 120 people in the state.

NW News on 11/28/2019