High school playoff schedule

FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS
North Little Rock at Bentonville
Bentonville West at Bryant
CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS
Greenwood at Searcy
West Memphis at Benton
CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS
Morrilton at Pulaski Academy
White Hall at LR Christian
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
Arkadelphia at Crossett
Nashville at Shiloh Christian
Joe T. Robinson at Jonesboro Westside
Pea Ridge at Ozark
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
Hoxie at Prescott
McGehee at Harding Academy
Melbourne at Osceola
Camden Harmony Grove at Rison
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
Des Arc at Junction City
Gurdon at Magnet Cove
Carlisle vs. Salem (at Mountain Home HS)
Hazen vs. Fordyce (at Warren HS)
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
NOTE All state championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
CLASS 7A
State championship, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A/3A/2A SEMIFINALS
All games start at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
CLASS 5A
State championship, noon
CLASS 6A
State championship, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 13
CLASS 4A
State championship, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
CLASS 2A
State championship, noon
CLASS 3A
State championship, 6:30 p.m.
