High school playoff schedule

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

North Little Rock at Bentonville

Bentonville West at Bryant

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Greenwood at Searcy

West Memphis at Benton

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Morrilton at Pulaski Academy

White Hall at LR Christian

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Arkadelphia at Crossett

Nashville at Shiloh Christian

Joe T. Robinson at Jonesboro Westside

Pea Ridge at Ozark

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Hoxie at Prescott

McGehee at Harding Academy

Melbourne at Osceola

Camden Harmony Grove at Rison

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Des Arc at Junction City

Gurdon at Magnet Cove

Carlisle vs. Salem (at Mountain Home HS)

Hazen vs. Fordyce (at Warren HS)

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

NOTE All state championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

CLASS 7A

State championship, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A/3A/2A SEMIFINALS

All games start at 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

CLASS 5A

State championship, noon

CLASS 6A

State championship, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

CLASS 4A

State championship, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

CLASS 2A

State championship, noon

CLASS 3A

State championship, 6:30 p.m.

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

Sports on 11/28/2019