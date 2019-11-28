Sections
Today at 3:27 a.m. | Updated November 28, 2019 at 3:27 a.m.

Jimmy Carter, 95, the former president, was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain related to a fall and looks "forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," a spokesman said.

Jeff Merkley, a Democratic U.S. senator from Oregon, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said they will introduce a companion bill to a U.S. House measure to revoke 20 Medals of Honor given to soldiers who participated in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre in South Dakota.

Shaun DeWaters, a Marine veteran who took pride in being nicknamed "Infidel" while serving in Iraq, filed a federal free-speech lawsuit against Kentucky transportation officials after he was told to turn in his "INFDL" license plate, which he has used for more than 12 years.

Tom Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever, who set out with a metal detector to help a Massachusetts man who lost his wedding ring while hiking on a snow-covered mountain trail in New Hampshire, heard a beep at a lookout and found the ring after digging in the snow.

Callie Carswell, a convenience store clerk in Morganton, N.C., and her fiance, Clarence Moore III, are accused of staging a robbery at the store to steal nearly $3,000 and then using the money to buy rings and record a video of their engagement at a Walmart.

Joseph Alexander said he was dangling a magnet off a bridge into a river in Grand Rapids, Mich., when he pulled up what turned out to be a live, World War I-era German "Granatenwerfer" grenade that he turned over to police.

Joshua Harris, 28, is facing fleeing and vehicle-theft charges after sheriff's deputies in Kanawha County, W.Va., said he led officers on a high-speed interstate chase through four counties before he was caught after his vehicle ran out of gas.

Loren Okamura, 44, of Hawaii, accused of tormenting a Utah family by sending more than 500 people to its house to perform unwanted services, including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers and prostitutes, was indicted on a charge of "extreme" cyberstalking.

