• Jimmy Carter, 95, the former president, was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain related to a fall and looks "forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover," a spokesman said.

• Jeff Merkley, a Democratic U.S. senator from Oregon, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said they will introduce a companion bill to a U.S. House measure to revoke 20 Medals of Honor given to soldiers who participated in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre in South Dakota.

• Shaun DeWaters, a Marine veteran who took pride in being nicknamed "Infidel" while serving in Iraq, filed a federal free-speech lawsuit against Kentucky transportation officials after he was told to turn in his "INFDL" license plate, which he has used for more than 12 years.

• Tom Gately and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever, who set out with a metal detector to help a Massachusetts man who lost his wedding ring while hiking on a snow-covered mountain trail in New Hampshire, heard a beep at a lookout and found the ring after digging in the snow.

• Callie Carswell, a convenience store clerk in Morganton, N.C., and her fiance, Clarence Moore III, are accused of staging a robbery at the store to steal nearly $3,000 and then using the money to buy rings and record a video of their engagement at a Walmart.

• Joseph Alexander said he was dangling a magnet off a bridge into a river in Grand Rapids, Mich., when he pulled up what turned out to be a live, World War I-era German "Granatenwerfer" grenade that he turned over to police.

• Joshua Harris, 28, is facing fleeing and vehicle-theft charges after sheriff's deputies in Kanawha County, W.Va., said he led officers on a high-speed interstate chase through four counties before he was caught after his vehicle ran out of gas.

• Loren Okamura, 44, of Hawaii, accused of tormenting a Utah family by sending more than 500 people to its house to perform unwanted services, including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers and prostitutes, was indicted on a charge of "extreme" cyberstalking.

A Section on 11/28/2019