Man gets 4 months for gun left out before child's death

A friend of a Little Rock woman whose 3-year-old son accidentally killed himself with a gun has been sentenced to four months in jail and five years on probation for manslaughter.

Reco Ontreal Reed, 28, of North Little Rock was charged with the Class C felony for leaving his loaded gun out in Alice Nicole Burnett's residence at Westbridge Apartments, 2123 Labette Manor Drive.

Police said Tyler Burnett found it and shot himself in the face shortly after noon May 17, less than three weeks after his third birthday. Reed was arrested four hours later after meeting with police.

Police said Reed took the weapon with him to the home, then grabbed it and ran after the boy shot himself. Two other children were in the apartment at the time.

Manslaughter is a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Under the conditions of Reed's plea agreement, negotiated by Public Defender Lou Marczuk, the more serious charge of tampering with evidence, a Class B felony with a 20-year maximum term, was dropped.

Reed, a married father of three, had been scheduled to stand trial next week.

NW News on 11/28/2019