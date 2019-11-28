NFL Calendar

Dec. 12 League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.

Jan. 4-5 Wild-card playoffs.

Jan. 11--12 Divisional playoffs.

Jan. 19 AFC, NFC championship games.

Jan. 26 Pro Bowl.

Feb. 2 Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Feb. 24-March 2 NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.

Feb. 25 First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

March 10 Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT

March 18 Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT

March 29-April 1 Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 17 Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 NFL Draft, Las Vegas.

