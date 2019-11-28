NFL Calendar
Dec. 12 League meeting, Las Colinas, Texas.
Jan. 4-5 Wild-card playoffs.
Jan. 11--12 Divisional playoffs.
Jan. 19 AFC, NFC championship games.
Jan. 26 Pro Bowl.
Feb. 2 Super Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Feb. 24-March 2 NFL scouting combine, Indianapolis.
Feb. 25 First day for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.
March 10 Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 4 p.m. EDT
March 18 Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT
March 29-April 1 Annual league meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 17 Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 23-25 NFL Draft, Las Vegas.
Sports on 11/28/2019
Print Headline: NFL Calendar
