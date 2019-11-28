NFL capsules

TODAY’S GAMES

Bears at Lions

11:30 a.m., Fox

LINE Bears by 4

SERIES -- Bears lead 100-74-5; Bears beat Lions 20-13, Nov. 10

WHAT TO WATCH Chicago has won three consecutive games against Detroit, including last year on Thanksgiving. The Bears beat the Lions on Nov. 29, 1934, NFL's first game on Thanksgiving and league's first national TV broadcast. Also, Chicago has won league-high nine games at Detroit on the holiday.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. LIONS (RK)

(29) 78.5 RUSH 105.6 (18)

(30) 190.7 PASS 272.8 (6)

(29) 269.3 YARDS 378.5 (9)

(28) 17.1 POINTS 23.6 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. LIONS (RK)

(7) 96.8 RUSH 120.7 (24)

(9) 218.8 PASS 275.5 (30)

(4) 315.6 YARDS 396.2 (29)

(4) 17.1 POINTS 26.5 (25)

Bills at Cowboys

3:30 p.m., CBS

LINE Cowboys by 6½

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 8-4; Bills beat Cowboys 16-6, Dec. 27, 2015

WHAT TO WATCH A week after facing the NFL's No. 1 defense in New England, the top-ranked Dallas offense faces league's third-best defense, Buffalo. The Cowboys were held without a touchdown in a 13-9 loss at New England on Sunday. But Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott does have a rushing touchdown in each of his two Thanksgiving Day games in his career.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS COWBOYS (RK)

(5) 139.2 RUSH 129.8 (8)

(24) 213.5 PASS 303.5 (1)

(18) 352.7 YARDS 433.4 (1)

(21) 21.0 POINTS 26.8 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(14) 104.4 RUSH 104.8 (15)

(3) 184.3 PASS 213.6 (6)

(3) 288.6 YARDS 318.5 (6)

(3) 15.7 POINTS 19.1 (7)

Saints at Falcons

7:20 p.m., NBC

LINE Saints by 7

SERIES -- Falcons lead 53-48; Falcons beat Saints 26-9, Nov. 10

WHAT TO WATCH New Orleans will attempt to avenge a home loss to Atlanta. The Saints have won three of the past four games in the series. This is the second consecutive season that the teams have played each other on Thanksgiving.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(17) 108.5 RUSH 72.9 (31)

(9) 260.5 PASS 298.5 (3)

(12) 368.9 YARDS 371.4 (10)

(9) 24.7 POINTS 22.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(4) 88.5 RUSH 109.9 (18)

(15) 232.7 PASS 266.4 (27)

(10) 321.3 YARDS 376.3 (26)

(13) 20.9 POINTS 27.0 (28)

