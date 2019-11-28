NLR teen charged in man's shooting

A North Little Rock teenager was arrested Tuesday after shooting a man twice during a drug deal, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police arrested Christian Strong, 16, on charges of first-degree battery and aggravated robbery after the teen told police that he shot a man while purchasing marijuana, the report said.

Strong met a man in the parking lot of 605 W. Scenic Drive on Tuesday on the pretense of buying $350 worth of marijuana, the report said. Instead of buying the marijuana, Strong shot the man twice with a .38-caliber revolver, grabbed the marijuana and ran, the report said.

The time of the shooting was not listed in the arrest report.

The victim was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where the report said he was in critical condition with gunshot wounds in his chest and arm.

Strong was charged as an adult, the report said. The Pulaski County jail roster does not list minors.

Metro on 11/28/2019