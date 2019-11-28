Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com

NOVEMBER

30 Brookings chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Tent at Brookings. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

3 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Grove Duck Lodge. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

3 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Cajun Express. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

7 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

Sports on 11/28/2019