Roundup of Northwest Arkansas arrests

Today at 1:00 a.m.
Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Miles Neil, 55, of 1705 McCray Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver; possession of drugs with intent to deliver; and possession of firearm by certain persons. Neil was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Bella Vista

Jesus Carlos Martinez-Rocha, 20, of 1800 S. D St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance. Martinez-Rocha was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Juan Carlos Nieto-Diaz, 43, of 610 Wanda St. in Centerton was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Nieto-Diaz was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Christopher Rivera, 35, of Huntsville was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Rivera was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Frank Harvey, 61, of 2729 N. Barcelona Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Harvey was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Bien Lolin, 38, of 1008A Vale St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Lolin was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Justin White, 35, of 10788 S. Jackson Highway in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft of property and residential burglary. White was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

NW News on 11/28/2019

Print Headline: Records

