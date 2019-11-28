Tar Heels dominate boards, stop Tide

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Time and again, the ball went up on the backboard or bounced off the rim only to end up in the hands of North Carolina players who bulled their way through traffic to get to it.

The sixth-ranked Tar Heels may not have the offensive firepower they had last season, but that emphasis on rebounding remains unwavering.

Freshman Armando Bacot finished with 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds to help UNC overwhelm Alabama on the glass and win 76-67 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Tar Heels (5-0) entered as the nation's No. 1 team in rebounding margin. They certainly won't hurt that average with this performance: They nearly doubled the Crimson Tide to finish with a 60-31 edge on the glass, with those 60 rebounds setting an Atlantis tournament record.

"That's just been his emphasis since day one," Bacot said of Coach Roy Williams. "I feel like every game we're getting better and better at crashing the offensive glass. ... I think we're continuing to get better and you'll see the offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds keep going up every game."

UNC had as many offensive rebounds (23) as Alabama had defensive rebounds and finished with 23 second-chance points.

First-year Alabama Coach Nate Oats put it bluntly: "The defensive rebounding just destroyed us."

"Most games you give [players] a goal: 'We want to be plus-10, plus-15,' " Oats said. "I just told them we want to win the rebounding battle by one. ... We just struggled with them. I knew it was going to be an issue."

The Tar Heels didn't shoot the ball particularly well (40.8%) while freshman point guard Cole Anthony didn't have a huge offensive game. He finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists -- including a perfect alley-oop inbounds pass that Garrison Brooks hammered down with 3:23 left as part of his 20 points to match a career high.

John Petty Jr. scored 23 points with seven three-pointers for the Crimson Tide (2-3), though 15 points and five of those three-pointers came in the first half. Preseason all-SEC pick Kira Lewis Jr. added 20 points, but Alabama shot just 38% for the game.

Leaky Black finished with career highs of nine points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels, who also got a career-high 12 points from senior Brandon Robinson in his season debut. Robinson had been sidelined since he sprained an ankle during an exhibition game.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 75,

UCLA 62

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Cassius Winston scored 20 points, Xavier Tillman had 14 and No. 3 Michigan State knocked off UCLA in the Maui Invitational fifth-place game.

The Spartans (5-2) opened the tournament with a loss to Virginia Tech, but bounced back with consecutive solid performances.

Winston had a second consecutive strong performance after struggling in the opener and Michigan State used an 18-2 advantage in fast break points to close its Maui trip with a flourish.

Chris Smith had 13 points and Cody Riley scored 11 for UCLA (5-3).

NO. 4 KANSAS 90,

DAYTON 84, OT

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Devon Dotson scored 31 points, Udoka Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton to win its third Maui Invitational title.

The Flyers and Jayhawks spent much of the afternoon trading leads and highlight-reel plays in a bleacher-shaking atmosphere inside the bandbox Lahaina Civic Center.

Kansas (6-1) used a late 11-0 run to go up by three, but Dayton's Jalen Crutcher buried a three-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new arc with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73.

The Jayhawks went to Azubuike early in the overtime and the 7-footer delivered, scoring three baskets at the rim. A 32% free throw shooter entering the game, he also hit three from the line in overtime.

Marcus Garrett made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal Kansas' second Maui title in four years.

Ryan Mikesell led Dayton with 19 points but missed two free throws with 11.5 seconds left and the Flyers (5-1) down five. Obi Toppin added 18 points.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 46, MAINE 26

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and Jay Huff had 13 as Virginia beat Maine.

The Cavaliers (7-0) played without starting guard Braxton Key, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, after the school said he had wrist surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely. They also were without Kody Stattmann, another starter, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an undisclosed illness.

Maine (2-4) kept it close for much of the game, more because Virginia had trouble scoring than anything else.

Vilgot Larsson led the Black Bears with nine points. They finished 8 for 43 from the field (18.6%) and had 21 turnovers that led to 20 Cavaliers points.

Sports on 11/28/2019