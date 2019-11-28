Texarkana events lose financial backer

TEXARKANA -- Financial backing has ceased for two popular downtown festivals, Railfest and Mardi Gras, in 2020, the city announced on Monday.

Townsquare Media Texarkana, organizer of the events this year, will not sponsor them again, according to a news release from the city. Townsquare declined to comment.

"It appears that it will be very difficult for these events to happen next year unless some community group(s) or volunteers are willing to step up. It is still to be determined, but we hope there are organizations out there willing to take on both of these events that have been widely successful in the past," a news release from the city stated.

In other cities

Nationally, several major festivals canceled plans to hold events in 2019, including the Treasure Island Music Festival in California, Woodstock 50 and Mamby on the Beach in Chicago. Reasons included relocation site issues.

In other places, such as Little Rock, organizers of RiverFest -- an annual music and arts festival -- canceled plans to hold the event in May but have said it will return next year, in a different form, after time to "restructure, reorganize and reinvent" the event. It's tentatively scheduled to return in May 2020. RiverFest was a staple in central Arkansas for 40 years before coming to a halt in 2017.

Organizers of a popular folk music festival in Maine decided to discontinue the event because of financial reasons. The American Folk Festival took place for the 18th time this year. Organizers said it was the final edition of the yearly three-day event, saying it was "a financial decision."

A free music festival, Ten Sixty Five, held in downtown Mobile, Ala., for the past four years, has been canceled. A statement by DMG Productions blamed a lack of sponsor money for the decision. Organizers said they hope to resume the festival in the future.

In Texarkana

In Texarkana, in October, the Arkansas-side Advertising and Promotion Commission allocated $5,000 to Townsquare for Railfest and $6,250 for Mardi Gras. The commission collects and distributes a 2% restaurant and 3% hotel tax to support Arkansas-side tourism.

The A&P Commission has not actually given Townsquare any money. The commission operates on a reimbursement basis, so if Townsquare would have produced Railfest and Mardi Gras next year, then it would have been paid back with the A&P funds allocated.

Though state law requires two A&P commissioners to be members of the city's Board of Directors, the commission operates separately from city government. The city's only role in recent downtown festivals has been to provide public works support such as road barriers and garbage collection.

"It is disappointing because those are both great events in our downtown," said Ina McDowell, executive director of downtown development advocacy group Main Street Texarkana. There is opportunity, however, for local groups to step in and keep the events successful, McDowell said.

In May, Townsquare announced it would no longer sponsor Sparks in the Park, Texarkana's annual Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show. A pair of $7,500 donations, one from the A&P Commission and another from Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., rescued Sparks in the Park from being canceled.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press, and by Josh Snyder and Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 11/28/2019