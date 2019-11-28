Thanksgiving Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Thanksgiving Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Thanksgiving Day routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: Thanksgiving Day routes were combined with Wednesday's routes.

Little Rock: Thanksgiving Day routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Thanksgiving Day routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Thanksgiving Day routes will be picked up Friday. When a scheduled collection day falls on a holiday, the service will be delayed one day. Next week's routes will run one day late except for Friday.

North Little Rock: Thanksgiving Day and Friday routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Thanksgiving Day garbage route was picked up Wednesday. Friday's garbage route will be picked up Monday. Thanksgiving Day recycle route will be picked up Friday. Friday's recycle route will be picked up Saturday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: Today's routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

North of the river: Thanksgiving Day routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Thanksgiving Day routes will be picked up Friday. Friday's routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Maumelle: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

State: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Federal: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

State Capitol: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, but building will be open to visitors from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day, but are open Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed Thanksgiving Day. Delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Thanksgiving Day, Friday and Sunday. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed Thanksgiving Day. Open regular hours Friday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out of session, and offices are closed all week.

Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed all week.

North Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed through Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session all week, and offices are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses, streetcars and paratransit will not run Thanksgiving Day.

Offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Will respond to emergencies. Emergency contact telephone number (501) 377-1239.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of Thanksgiving Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times. The Friday after Thanksgiving is always a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city's parking ordinance.

