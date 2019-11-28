Trump inquiry offer reviewed

President Donald Trump speaks Tuesday at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla. The White House is reviewing an invitation from House Democrats for President Donald Trump's legal team to participate in the first Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing next week.

WASHINGTON -- The White House is reviewing an invitation from House Democrats for President Donald Trump's legal team to participate in the first Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing next week.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, wrote to the president on Tuesday to offer him or his lawyers the opportunity to appear before lawmakers next Wednesday at a hearing with constitutional scholars to discuss the historical precedents for impeachment, the definition of an impeachable offense and whether Trump's actions meet the bar for removal from office.

In a statement Wednesday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham did not give any indication about whether Trump or his lawyers intended to accept the invitation. But people familiar with the president's legal strategy have said privately that they are deeply suspicious of taking part in a process they view as unfair to Trump.

"What is obvious to every American is that this letter comes at the end of an illegitimate sham partisan process," Grisham said in the statement. "The president has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUvKPmYq29c]

Next week's hearing will begin a new phase in the inquiry, as the Judiciary Committee prepares to draft articles of impeachment related to allegations that Trump abused his power to enlist Ukraine in tarnishing his political rivals. The committee is also expected to consider an article of impeachment alleging that Trump obstructed the investigation by blocking witnesses from testifying and refusing to provide documents.

Though several government officials called by Democrats cooperated with the committee, other key witnesses -- including acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former national security adviser John Bolton -- refused, following Trump's orders.

Democrats are also said to be weighing whether to draft an obstruction-of-justice article based on the report by Robert Mueller, the former special counsel who investigated Russia's interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign had a role in that meddling.

The bulk of any charges against Trump, however, would be based on evidence to be laid out in a report by the House Intelligence Committee after weeks of public and private depositions of current or former administration officials on the Ukraine affair.

The report, which Democrats have said will be submitted soon after Thanksgiving, is expected to accuse the president of abusing his power by appealing to a foreign government for help in the 2020 presidential election. Sources say it will outline Trump's efforts to pressure Ukrainian leaders to announce investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats, while denying the country's president a White House meeting and withholding nearly $400 million in military assistance.

"I remain committed to ensuring a fair and informative process," Nadler wrote to Trump in his letter. He noted that he retained the right under the rules of the impeachment inquiry to deny the president participation in the proceedings if the White House continued to withhold witnesses and other evidence.

Nadler gave the president and his lawyers until Sunday to decide whether they want to be part of the hearing next week.

A person familiar with deliberations of the president's legal team said Wednesday morning that no decision had been made about whether to engage in a public defense of the president during the Judiciary Committee hearing.

Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview Wednesday that he would not blame the White House for declining to participate, underscoring skepticism among the president's allies about whether it would be a fair forum for the president.

"If they come, great," he said. "If they don't, I would understand completely because what is the use of this hearing?"

McGAHN CASE

Separately, the Trump administration asked an appeals court Wednesday to stay a lower-court ruling that former White House counsel Donald McGahn must comply with a House subpoena. The administration requested the stay until its appeal is resolved, saying the battle poses great consequences for the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of Washington, D.C., on Monday found no basis for a White House argument that the former counsel is "absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony." The judge, an appointee of President Barack Obama, said that "Presidents are not kings" and raised the possibility that McGahn could be forced to testify before the House Judiciary Committee as part of its impeachment inquiry.

In a 29-page motion, the Justice Department asked the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to stay the decision pending appeal, noting that a similar request was granted after a 2008 decision in which a federal judge similarly found that Harriet Miers, White House counsel for President George W. Bush, could not ignore a House subpoena. That case was settled before an appeal was decided.

"Only once before in our Nation's history has an Article III court attempted to compel a close presidential advisor to appear and testify before Congress. In that case ... this Court not only granted a stay pending appeal but took the unusual step of publishing a precedential opinion granting the stay, explaining that the dispute was 'of potentially great significance for the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive Branches,'" wrote Justice Department civil division appellate attorney Martin Totaro.

Jackson on Wednesday granted a seven-day administrative stay to consider a similar department request to put her ruling on hold pending appeal. The House did not oppose the temporary stay.

"This case raises the same significant and difficult separation-of-powers questions presented in Miers, and no binding precedent has addressed those issues since," civil division trial attorney Steven Myers wrote in the filing to Jackson, adding, "Just as in Miers, this Court's order should therefore be stayed to ensure that Defendant has an opportunity to seek meaningful appellate review."

The filings noted that presidents of both parties have invoked immunity for top aides, including most recently a 2014 Justice Department opinion that concluded David Simas, director of President Barack Obama's Office of Political Strategy and Outreach, did not have to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee and its chairman, then-Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.

"This rule is the long-standing view of the Executive Branch, consistently reaffirmed by administrations of both political parties for nearly five decades," Myers wrote. "As one judge recently observed in a different context: '[C]ould it really be wrong if both Administrations agree on it?'"

The House Judiciary Committee went to court in August to enforce its subpoena of McGahn, whom lawmakers consider the "most important" witness in whether Trump obstructed justice in Mueller's investigation of Russian election interference.

Trump blocked McGahn's appearance, saying McGahn had cooperated with Mueller's investigation, was a key presidential adviser and could not be forced to answer questions or turn over documents. Jackson disagreed, ruling that if McGahn wants to refuse to testify, such as by invoking executive privilege, he must do so in person and question by question.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael D. Shear of The New York Times; by Jonathan Lemire, Mary Clare Jalonick, Darlene Superville, Lisa Mascaro, Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor, Alan Fram, and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post.

A Section on 11/28/2019