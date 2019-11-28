U.S. law backs protesters in Hong Kong

Police block off an overhead bridge to open up the Cross-Harbor tunnel access near the Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. The major tunnel in Hong Kong reopened on Wednesday as a weeklong police siege of the university appeared to be winding down, closing one of the more violent chapters in the city's anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG -- President Donald Trump signed a bill into law that expresses U.S. support for Hong Kong protesters, a move that will strain relations with China and further complicate the president's effort to wind down his trade war with Beijing.

Trump signed the legislation on Wednesday, the White House said in a statement.

The legislation requires annual reviews of Hong Kong's special trade status under American law -- and sanctions against any officials deemed responsible for human-rights abuses or undermining the city's autonomy.

Also Wednesday, Hong Kong police said they will enter a blockaded university to clean up hazardous material before lifting a 10-day siege, after civilian search teams found no evidence of any protesters still holding out.

Police district chief Ho Yun-sing said safety teams comprising explosive disposal experts will move into Polytechnic University early today to gather evidence and remove stockpiles of dangerous items including petrol bombs and corrosive liquid.

The decision came after university search teams completed a second day of combing the trash-littered campus and failed to find anyone left behind, Ho said. On Tuesday, one person was found -- a young woman in weak condition.

"Our ultimate goal is to restore the safety of the campus and to reopen the campus as soon as possible," Ho said, adding that university staff will assist in the cleanup.

The university earlier said in a statement that many laboratories and facilities on the campus had been vandalized, and that some chemicals and dangerous goods were missing.

Hardcore protesters occupied the campus nearly two weeks ago after blocking the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and setting toll booths on fire during clashes with police. Some 1,100 protesters have left or were arrested by police.

The tunnel, which links Hong Kong Island to the rest of the city, reopened early Wednesday after a two-week closure, to commuters' relief.

Calls for police to end their siege escalated after the pro-democracy camp won a stunning victory in local elections Sunday, delivering a stinging rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam's tough line on the protests, which are in their sixth month.

Lam has offered no concessions, saying only that she would accelerate dialogue and look for ways to address societal grievances.

"Carrie Lam is the goddess of democracy. She has single-handedly motivated and galvanized us to fight for democracy," an activist, who only gave her name as Tham, said mockingly during a Tuesday night rally at the Tsim Sha Tsui district.

Tham, who works in South Korea, said in an online livestream of the rally by the Apple Daily newspaper that she went back to Hong Kong to cast her ballot.

Echoing what many protesters feel, she said the election outcome cannot be viewed as a victory, as the demonstrators' demands -- including free elections for the city's leader and legislature and a probe into alleged police misconduct -- have not been met.

"This election doesn't mean anything because we have not achieved our goals," she said.

