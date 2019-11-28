Utah poised to ban conversion therapy as Mormons sign on

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is set to become the 19th state to ban the practice of conversion therapy in January after state officials came up with a proposal that has the support of the influential Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Conversion therapy is a practice used to try to change people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The rule would ban Utah therapists from subjecting lesbian, gay, bisexual or transsexual minors to the practice that the American Psychological Association has said is not based in science and is harmful to mental health. The Utah rule proposal is set to go to a 30-day public comment period beginning Dec. 15 and take effect as soon as Jan. 22, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said.

Herbert announced Tuesday night that church leaders support a regulatory rule his office helped craft after legislative efforts for a ban on the therapy failed earlier this year.

The church, known widely as the Mormon church, opposed a previous version of the rule because it wanted assurances that church leaders and members who are therapists would be allowed to provide spiritual counseling for parishioners or families.

The church opposes gay marriage and teaches that intimate same-sex relationships are a sin.

In the governor’s news release, church government affairs director Marty Stephens reiterated that the faith denounces conversion therapy and wants a ban. He said he told The Associated Press last month that the faith doesn’t ascribe to “pray the gay away” thinking but that prayer and religious teachings can be helpful to people trying to navigate life’s challenges.