Wednesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Signed LHP Blaine Hardy, C Juan Graterol and RHP Ryan Garton to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Announced 1B Greg Bird declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Signed INF Patrick Wisdom to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Designated 1B Jesús Aguilar for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS -- Assigned RHP Taylor Guerrieri outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS -- Claimed LHP C.D. Pelham off waivers from Texas.

CINCINNATI REDS -- Traded 1B/OF Brian O'Grady to Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS -- Traded RHP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham to San Diego for LHP Eric Lauer, INF Luis Urías and a player to be named or cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES -- Named Derek Shelton manager.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES -- Signed SS Trevor Achenbach and RHP Matt Vonderschmidt.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES -- Traded INF David Glaude to the Quebec Capitales for INF T.J. White.

FOOTBALL

NFL

ATLANTA FALCONS -- Signed TE Carson Meier. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Placed DT Dontari Poe and G Greg Van Roten on IR. Signed DL Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS -- Signed DE Robert McCray to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS -- Placed WR Marvin Hall on IR. Signed WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed CB Jackson Porter to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Placed LB Najee Goode on IR and DL Brian Price on practice squad IL. Released DB Jordan Brown. Signed S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton and WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS -- Activated WR Rico Gafford from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Placed WR/KR Jakeem Grant on IR. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Signed WR Da'Mari Scott from the practice squad and WR Reggie White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES -- Signed S Chris Johnson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -- Placed DL Damontre Moore on IR. Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad and DL Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Placed TE Delanie Walker on IR. Signed PK Ryan Santoso.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS -- Fired coach Jason Maas.

HOCKEY

NHL

LOS ANGELES KINGS -- Placed D Alec Martinez on IR, retroactive to Monday, and D Derek Forbort on long-term IR and assigned him to Ontario (AHL) for conditioning. Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario. Activated F Trevor Lewis from IR. Recalled D Paul LaDue and F Matt Luff from Ontario.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS -- Fired coach and general manager Jamie Russell and assistant coach Derek Army. Named David Cunniff coach and general manager.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA -- Announced weightlifter Kiara Akuna received a four-year sanction, retroactive to March 7, after testing positive for prohibited substances.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY -- Signed D Alex De John and G Mason Stajduhar to one-year contracts.

Sports on 11/28/2019