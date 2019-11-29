10 Arkansas players will miss Missouri game

LITTLE ROCK — Ten Arkansas players will miss the Razorbacks' season finale against Missouri in War Memorial Stadium.

• WR Koilan Jackson

• QB KJ Jefferson

• DB Kam Curl

• WR TQ Jackson

• DB Malik Chavis

• DB LaDarrius Bishop

• LB Hayden Henry

• LB Andrew Parker

• WR Karch Gardiner

• TE Hudson Henry

A team spokesperson said the players would miss the game for various reasons.

Jefferson, Arkansas' true freshman quarterback who earned his first start at No. 1 LSU last Saturday, was evaluated for a concussion following the game. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 104 yards in the loss.

Curl and Bishop are the biggest losses on the defensive side of the ball. Curl is third on the team in tackles 76 and leads Arkansas with two interceptions. Bishop has tallied 22 tackles and returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown in the Razorbacks' win over Colorado State.

Arkansas interim coach Barry Lunney Jr. announced Tuesday that linebacker Hayden Henry would miss the game after undergoing shoulder surgery.