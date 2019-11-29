2 I-30 crashes kill 4 people in Bryant

Four people were killed in two Thanksgiving Day crashes on Interstate 30 in central Arkansas, the state police said

Three died in a two-vehicle, rear-end collision shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 123 in Bryant, according to information from the Arkansas State Police.

Three people in a private vehicle were dead at the scene, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. Three other people were taken to hospitals.

Earlier Thursday, a 24-year-old Alexander woman was killed in a crash near the same section of Interstate 30 that injured one other person.

Jenna Nicole Kelton died in the 6:19 a.m. crash near the 124 mile marker in Bryant. She was traveling west on the interstate when her 2015 Nissan Altima struck the front passenger side of a 2008 Ford Mustang that merged onto the interstate.

Alfred Cuanas Pascual, 20, of Benton was driving the Mustang and was treated at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

Metro on 11/29/2019