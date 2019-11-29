The World in Brief

Yemeni soldiers secure Sanaa Airport ahead of the arrival Thursday of Houthi prisoners released by the Saudi-led coalition.

Afghan road bomb kills women, babies

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan officials said Thursday that separate explosions in the country's north killed at least 16 people, almost all of them women and young girls.

A roadside bomb struck a civilian vehicle going to a wedding Wednesday evening, killing at least 15 people including six women, six girls and two infants, as well as the male driver, according to Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman. He said two other civilians were wounded in the blast in northeastern Kunduz province.

Hours later, a gunfight and explosion at a security checkpoint killed at least one policeman, said Mohammad Nooragha Faizi, a police spokesman in northern Sari Pul province.

He said militants in a vehicle carrying explosives were stopped at the checkpoint Thursday morning, then opened fire to cover their escape. Faizi said they apparently detonated the explosives remotely after getting away, although an investigation was ongoing.

The Interior Ministry blames the Taliban for the two attacks. The insurgent group has not commented.

A statement from the office of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley met with Ghani in Kabul on Thursday and reassured him the U.S. remained committed to fighting terrorism.

Bolivia hopes to mend break with Israel

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- Bolivia said Thursday that it will restore diplomatic ties with Israel, a decade after then-President Evo Morales severed relations because of an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

The renewal of ties with Israel was announced by interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric as part of an overhaul of Bolivia's foreign policy after Morales' resignation this month.

Many Israeli tourists visited Bolivia before Morales cut off relations with Israel, and the hope is that they will return, Longaric said.

Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, welcomed the Bolivian announcement.

He said Israel's Foreign Ministry had worked for a lengthy period to restore relations.

The ouster of Bolivia's former "hostile" president, Morales, and replacement with a "friendly government" had also made it possible, Katz said.

Bolivia's interim government has also named Walter Oscar Serrate Cuellar as the new ambassador to the United States after an 11-year diplomatic rupture.

Morales, who espoused socialism, claimed victory in an Oct. 20 presidential election. But opposition protesters alleged fraud and the military turned on Morales, forcing him to resign and seek asylum in Mexico.

Houthis freed by Saudis return to Yemen

CAIRO -- Over 100 Houthi rebel prisoners released by the Saudi-led coalition returned to Yemen on Thursday, a move toward a long-anticipated prisoner swap between the warring parties.

Welcoming 128 freed Yemenis at the airport in the capital, Sanaa, Houthi leader Muhammad al-Bukhaiti hailed their arrival as "a first practical step by the Saudis that builds trust." Dozens more released in Saudi Arabia earlier this week are expected to follow.

Relatives and Houthi officials gathered around the procession of prisoners, kissing their hands.

Their return was a sign the Saudi coalition and Iran-backed Houthis were advancing a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at ending the war in the Arab world's poorest country.

"There's a positive environment now in Sanaa," said Erika Trovar, spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, which supervised the captives' arrival. "People in the streets are more optimistic about the future ... and about the return of more detainees to their families."

Yemeni government officials had described the release as a show of good faith aimed at encouraging Houthis to engage in peace talks.

African nation gets 2 years of rain in day

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Flash flooding has hit the small but strategic East African nation of Djibouti, where the government and United Nations said the equivalent of two years worth of rain fell in a single day. Several regional countries including Kenya are struggling after such downpours, with more to come.

Rainfall from October to mid-November has been up to 300% above average in the greater Horn of Africa region, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network.

On Thursday, a joint Djibouti-U.N. statement said up to a quarter-million people have been affected in recent days in the country on the Red Sea that's home to military bases for the United States, China and others. With heavy rains forecast through the end of the month, that number could grow.

Djibouti has been called one of the world's most vulnerable non-island nations in the face of climate change as sea levels rise. Neighboring Somalia has been hit hard by recent flooding as well.

In Kenya, East Africa's economic hub, the government said 120 people have been killed in flooding and mudslides during an unusually severe rainy season. More than 60 died over the weekend in West Pokot county.

Photo by AP/ARNULFO FRANCO

A woman wearing the Panamanian traditional-style dress known as “Pollera” dances Thursday during an independence day parade in La Chorrera, Panama. Panama is celebrating 198 years of independence from Spain.

