Arkansas mom crosses country to make Thanksgiving meal for students away from home

Many drive long hours to see family for Thanksgiving, but one Arkansas mom made a nearly 12-hour trip to cook for complete strangers.

Barbara Shannon, of West Memphis, drove to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday to prepare enough food for over 30 students at Johnson C. Smith University. Her son, Frank D. Dorsey II, is associate director of student engagement at the school.

Dorsey, who grew up in Arkansas and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said this is the second time his mother has made the trek to North Carolina to bring holiday meals to students.

“I’m grateful and thankful I can help someone else,” Shannon said. “I’m glad I can bless others as well.”

Some students can’t afford to go home for Thanksgiving, Dorsey said, leaving them on campus when dining halls aren't operating.

He first mentioned this problem to his mother in 2017, and she told him to give her a head count for the holiday and she’d provide.

She didn’t make a meal in 2018 because the university’s president provided one, Dorsey said, but this year, without anyone else stepping up, Shannon made the drive and the feast again.

Before she left Arkansas, Shannon said she loaded her car with coolers and bags full of the most important items, purchased in her hometown grocery store, then drove nearly 12 hours Wednesday to North Carolina.

On Thanksgiving Day, she woke up around 5:30 a.m. to get cooking.

This year’s menu included ham, turkey, chicken and stuffing, green beans, macaroni and cheese, cabbage, lemon cake, strawberry cake, red velvet cake, banana pudding and four sweet potato pies.

“As soon as I finished cooking, it was straight from the stove to the school for the young adults to eat,” Shannon said.

Dorsey said cooking for the students is something his mother will keep doing as long as there’s a need.

Shannon said although she likes seeing the happiness it brings the students, she also likes using the opportunity to expose her grandchildren to a college environment and supporting her son.

“This was something he liked to do, and I like to do it, too," Shannon said. "I enjoy cooking for him, and it was for a good cause."